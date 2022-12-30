22 photos that helped define 2022 in Rochester | Robert Bell, photographer

The past year was a year of joy and pain for Rochestarians. While the Jazz fest, the Puerto Rican day festival, and Pride returned to the streets after hiatuses due to the COVID pandemic, the city also saw another deadly year with gun violence, a housing crisis, and protests from Brockport to City Hall. Throughout it all, citizens managed to band together to lend a helping hand when their neighbors needed it the most. Here are 22 photos in 2022 that helped define Rochester.

