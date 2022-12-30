Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ethereum up, Cardano leads gains
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices were little changed on Monday morning in Asia along with most non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Cardano led gains with 1.65% while BNB lost most with 0.96%. Fast facts. Bitcoin was up 0.40% to US$16,603 in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. in Hong...
Bahamas regulators hold US$3.5 bln of FTX assets, to be delivered to customers, creditors
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas is temporarily holding US$3.5 billion of digital assets seized from FTX Digital Markets – FTX’s Bahamian unit – and waiting to deliver them to customers and creditors who own them. Fast facts. The Securities Commission announced on Thursday that it is...
‘Tis the season for crypto tax-loss harvesting: IRS, regulators remain silent on crypto tax loophole ahead of new year
U.S. investors can deduct from their capital gains tax this year by selling cryptocurrencies at a loss, then immediately buy back those same assets. The opportunity stems from a regulatory distinction crypto has, versus other financial assets such as securities, a tax expert told Forkast. According to the U.S. Internal...
