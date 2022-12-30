Muskingum University fall 2022 honor roll

NEW CONCORD, Ohio − The following local students have been named to the fall 2022 President's List at Muskingum University: Lynsey Dudley of Byesville; Elijah Hitchcock and Bailey Miller of Caldwell; Jaquelyn Bradshaw, Kayden Ellis, Karlee Gebhart, Ryan Hockenberry, Kara Loader, Natalie Long, Lindsey Masters, Gloria Mills, Robert Moore, Averey Roof, Antonia Snider, Gage Stocker of Cambridge; Rita Craft, Jacquelynn Grinnell, Halle Morehead, Claire Smith, Mason Snider, Elizabeth Vascura of New Concord; Thomas Ervin, Aubrey Fritter of Norwich; Hunter Loy of Pleasant City; Kaileigh Ramage of Sarahsaville; Ethan Ford, Kayd Lacroix of Senecaville.

The following students have been named to the fall 2022 Academic Merit list at Muskingum University: Lisa Roe of Byesville; Elizabeth Bowden, Christy Sisk of Cambridge; Jennifer Hulboy of New Concord; Lacey Fish of Pleasant City.

The following students have been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Muskingum University: Chance Carpenter, Taylor Johnson, Samuel Weaver, Casey Wood of Byesville; Olyvia Bettinger, Bailee Shafer, Lindsey Thompson, Katelyn Turner of Caldwell; Abigail Buchtel, Dilyn Cutlip, Riley Fogle, Isaac Harmon, Owen Hively, John Logan Kasinecz, Jacob Pershing, Alyson Repasky, Emily Smith, Jaci Stoner, Madison Walker, Alexis Wilkinson, Andrew Yanico, William Yurco of Cambridge; Shala Graham of Frazeysburg; Natalie Moore of Hopewell; Laken Kerns of Kimbolton; Samantha Johnson of Lore City; McKenzie Bicking, Chase Crawford, Abigail Dickson, Taylor Gallentine, Travis Geyer, Brooke Robbins, Taylor Salters, Novalee Sharp, Lyndi Slack, Alyssa Taylor, Rachel Verhey, Shilynn Williamson, Letong Zhang of New Concord; Evelyn Barnhouse, Steven Ervin, Chelsea Phillips of Norwich; Raegan Flood, Hayle Lucas, Logan Moore, Anne Shafer, Katarina West of Pleasant City; Brooke Baird, Dominique DeLong, Lindsey Zacharias of Salesville; Kenzi Combs, Shane Iams of Senecaville