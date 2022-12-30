Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Rio Verde begins adjusting to city water cutoff
Kathy and Russell Cox moved into their retirement home in Rio Verde Foothills on Dec. 22, 2021. They loved their home, and still do, but about a month after moving in they got a letter from their builder with news no one wants to hear: It said they had a year before the City of Scottsdale would turn off the water to the hauling company that serviced their house.
East Valley Tribune
QC chief targets 10 challenges for his force
Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary Jan. 11. “This was an extraordinary endeavor for...
fox10phoenix.com
Celebrations underway in Old Town Scottsdale as 2022 comes to a close
Those in the nightclub industry say New Year's Eve is the Super Bowl for them. It's not uncommon for areas like Scottsdale to be packed on this holiday.
SignalsAZ
Mesa’s Martin Luther King Parade and Festival
The City of Mesa and the Mesa-East Valley MLK Committee invite the community to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy on Monday, Jan. 16. This year’s 25th-anniversary celebration theme is “What Are You Doing For Others?” The festivities in downtown Mesa include a parade, starting at 11 a.m., of community groups and organizations, businesses, churches, marching bands and east valley cities. The MLK Community Festival from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Plaza at Mesa City Center, 56 E. Main St. offers food, vendors, entertainment and a Kids Unity Corner with activities and crafts.
citysuntimes.com
Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott to host counselor recruiting event in Scottsdale Jan. 4
If there’s one Arizona tradition that continues to live on today it’s that every month of May – as soon as the spring semester comes to an end – dozens of Arizona college students can be found rolling up sleeping bags, packing duffel bags and making their way to Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Pan de Vida Explorer Program event at Fat Cats Jan. 2
Kick off the new year with Pan de Vida Foundation's Explorer Program. Pan de Vida Foundation is extending an invite to the first 100 people from families living in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley to join them for a family day of fun at noon on Monday, Jan. 2 at Fat Cats in Queen Creek, located at 20660 E. Riggs Road.
Starbucks Announced as Tenant for Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center
The sprawling shopping center, which was sold for $41 million earlier this year, is set to get a complete lifestyle overhaul including a new hotel.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek area traffic alerts entering 2023
As we enter a new year there are some notable road construction project updates Queen Creek motorists should keep in mind as they travel around town. This phase of the Meridian Road improvements will complete the western half street from Combs Road to the existing roadway at Cherrywood Drive in Church Farms. Westbound Combs Road will be restricted to one lane at Meridian beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3 for paving and culvert work (the contractor was unable to complete the work earlier this month due to rain). Restrictions are anticipated through January.
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency
ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
AZFamily
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
Phoenix New Times
The Biggest Restaurant News of 2022: Events That Changed the Phoenix Food Scene
The Phoenix food scene is constantly evolving, with movers and shakers making waves, opening new restaurants, and winning awards. This year, two Arizona chefs received one of the highest honors in food, a few Phoenix institutions celebrated major milestones, and some longtime spots shocked customers with closing announcements. Here are the biggest stories in Phoenix food news of 2022.
azbigmedia.com
Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria
The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
votebeat.org
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has...
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 6 in U.S. for new apartment construction
New apartment construction in the U.S. is flexing its muscle once again in 2022, despite pressing economic concerns and supply chain disruptions in the aftermath of the pandemic. And with 420,000 new rental units projected to be completed this year, multifamily construction is at a historic, 50-year peak. And with 15,988 projected new apartments in the pipeline, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 6 in the country for new apartment construction.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Barrett-Jackson car show, auction rolling into WestWorld of Scottsdale Jan. 21-29
Scottsdale-based Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions is rolling into WestWorld of Scottsdale for its annual flagship car show Jan. 21-29. This year, the Future Collector Car Show (FCCS) will be a part of the company’s Scottsdale auction for the first time on Jan. 22. This one-day event on the Polo Field at WestWorld will be a part of all the exciting action that Barrett-Jackson will bring to collector car enthusiasts this month during its entire nine-day event.
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
