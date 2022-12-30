Read full article on original website
Related
Highlands Community Bank Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
Highlands Community Bank conducted its 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Sat., Sept. 24. The celebration festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted into the night when the celebration ended with fireworks displayed under the supervision of Ray Keen, Jr. The car show attracted dozens of antique and classic car owners who displayed their vehicles in three rows adjacent to the River Rock Amphitheatre where the Fender Benders opened for Crobar Cane from Salem, a five-piece rock band. Inflated playground equipment was set up beside the permanent playground equipment, and many children were sliding down the inflated slides and...
Wesley Yeager Post 606 Awards $55,000 to Three Local Non-Profits
The community work of three local non-profit groups was recognized with monetary gifts from Wesley Yeager Post 606 of the American Legion. Three checks, totaling $55,000, were presented at the Post’s annual end-of-year awards banquet. A gift of $30,000 was presented to Friends of Fannett-Metal Sports for their work...
Comments / 0