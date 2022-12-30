ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
Crowded beaches, big surf keep lifeguards busy as holiday weekend comes to a close

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on Monday, which was a day off for many across the state. An Ocean Safety spokesperson said lifeguards rescued at least 15 people from West Oahu beaches, including 40-year-old woman and two children who were thrown from a boat off Waianae when it was hit by a large wave. The incident happened about 9 a.m. and the three declined transport to a hospital.
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality

According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light

A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu

If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
Dangerous surf continues for north and west shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds will allow for localized land breezes tonight. A weak front will pass over the area Tuesday night and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind this feature. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, but windward slopes will be mainly affected by the front. A […]
