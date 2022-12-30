Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustration grows along with eyesore as walls of dumped tires fill private road in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Nanakuli just off Hakimo Road, wall of tires line up along Kaukai Road. “There’s about 1,000 or more illegally dumped tires that have been there for quite some time ever since an illegal junkyard got closed down,” said State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro. That’s a...
Lost hiker uses dying cellphone's light to signal for help in Hawaii
The man was hiking alone in Honolulu, and became disoriented on the trail after sunset
hawaiinewsnow.com
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crowded beaches, big surf keep lifeguards busy as holiday weekend comes to a close
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on Monday, which was a day off for many across the state. An Ocean Safety spokesperson said lifeguards rescued at least 15 people from West Oahu beaches, including 40-year-old woman and two children who were thrown from a boat off Waianae when it was hit by a large wave. The incident happened about 9 a.m. and the three declined transport to a hospital.
Flickering cell phone helped rescue hiker in Pearl City
When we go on hikes, it is always a good idea to ensure that our cell phone battery is fully charged and that we have an extra backup battery in case we get lost.
Visit Oahu’s botanical gardens this New Year
A perfect way to start off the New Year on Oahu is checking out a botanical garden.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Critics call on state to investigate Bishop Museum board as top leaders remain on leave
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Supporters of Bishop Museum are demanding the state attorney general launch an investigation into the nonprofit’s board as three top leaders remain on paid leave. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders on indefinite paid leave in July during an internal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat. Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its...
KITV.com
Senior pedestrian safety a concern after two seniors are hit while crossing the street this year
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's growing concern about the number of pedestrian crashes and senior safety. In two of the last three incidents in 2023, the victims were senior citizens. On Monday, both victims were seniors and both were in the marked crosswalk.
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality
According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light
A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark. According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Realtor Abe Lee likes helping the next generation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At a time when most people start slowing down, Honolulu resident Abe Lee is still at it, full speed ahead. And he doesn't have just one job; he has three. All of them, he hopes, helps people in some way. He says his love for the community keeps him Aging Well.
Hawaii Magazine
These Farmers Market Finds Are Worth the Search on O‘ahu
If you really want to get a feel for the best, freshest local ingredients and locally created dishes, look no farther than Hawai‘i’s local farmers markets. And on O‘ahu, on almost any day of the week you can find a few markets to fit your needs. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Weakening front to bring some showers to Oahu, Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening front is making its way slowly southward through Oahu and into Maui County this morning. It will then stall out over the Maui County later today and tonight before dissipating on Thursday. The front will bring some nice showery weather to windward areas of Oahu...
KITV.com
Parking rates have increased at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) decided to increase parking rates at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport starting on Jan. 1, 2023. These rate increases will support modernization of the parking facilities and encourage turnover.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ever tried hiking Koko Head 41 times in day? This Oahu man is taking on that feat
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday, Steve Monte will attempt to break a record at the Koko Crater by climbing the stairs 41 times in 24 hours. That’s 1,048 steps one-way. Monte is doing it to raise money for Make A Wish Hawaii — and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
Dangerous surf continues for north and west shores
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds will allow for localized land breezes tonight. A weak front will pass over the area Tuesday night and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind this feature. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, but windward slopes will be mainly affected by the front. A […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Hawaii construction worker is on a mission to prove she’s ‘tough as nails’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii construction workers will compete against 11 others on the fourth season of reality TV show “Tough as Nails.”. Ilima Shim lives in Waianae, but was born and raised on Hawaii Island. The 34-year-old is a graduate of Konawaena High. She’ll square off against her...
Comments / 1