Coos Bay Council adopts 10-year park plan

The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously last week to adopt a new parks master plan that will set priorities for the next decade.

The vote came after the Parks Commission spent seven months working on a new plan, a process that included a community survey and several public meetings.

The new plan, called the 2023-33 Parks, Recreation and Cultural Facilities Plan, outlines for major goals for the city over the next decade.

The goals are as follows:

1 - Enhance existing facilities for public enjoyment, safety and maintenance and consider new facilities when opportunity and financial capacity are available.

2 - Develop Citywide Branding of Facilities. Facilitate parks and cultural directional and facility identification with city branding to enhance resident and visitor connectivity to these valuable facilities.

3 - Pursue Sustainable Funding Sources. Seek out a wide variety of funding resources identified in the plan and elsewhere.

4 - Build and Enhance Relationships for Plan Implementation.

One key discussion point among the council was the idea of finding funding sources for city parks. Both Mayor Joe Benetti and City Manager Rodger Craddock said there is simply not enough tax money to maintain and improve parks like the city would like.

“I really hope we can find some funding to redo Mingus Park,” Benetti said. “I wish we could find some more ways to get grants. Funding is going to be a huge issue. Our general fund dollars are very tight.”

Craddock agreed, but he said the city has been successful in finding money when the council makes an issue a priority. He pointed to the recent move to repair and repaint Mingus Pool as an example.

“There’s far more needs that there are resources in the city,” Craddock said. “But there are projects that are getting done.”

During a public hearing on the plan, three members of the public made requests of the council.

“One thing I think you’re missing in your plan is the consideration of kayaks,” Ralph Mohr said. “One of the problems you have is very few kayak spots.”

Mohr said as a kayaker, he has seen places like Eel Lake turn into tourism hot spots by embracing kayaking.

“Right now, you only have three spots in Coos Bay,” Mohr said.

“I would like to recommend that Coos Bay put in kayak ramps at the Coos History Museum and in conjunction with the Mill Casino, you put one there.”

Craddock told Mohr a kayak launch almost identical to Eel Lake was being installed at Empire Lakes in John Topits Park, with the project expected to open within 60 days.

Suzanne Robbins asked the council to consider the elderly and disabled, especially at Mingus Park.

“I love Mingus Park, but I no longer can access it,” she said.

Mike Vaughn said he would like to see an emphasis on cleaning up and maintaining the Coos Bay Boardwalk.

“I’m hoping we can get some maintenance on our city boardwalk and something to alleviate the homeless population that is constantly there,” Vaughn said. “I think we are neglecting the tourism that comes through. The tourists walk in, see the homeless, they see the pigeon poop, and they turn around and walk off.”

While admitting the plan is just a start, the council voted 5-0 to adopt it.