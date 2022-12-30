ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay Council adopts 10-year park plan

By By DAVID RUPKALVIS For The World
The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeBp0_0jyQfpvc00

The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously last week to adopt a new parks master plan that will set priorities for the next decade.

The vote came after the Parks Commission spent seven months working on a new plan, a process that included a community survey and several public meetings.

The new plan, called the 2023-33 Parks, Recreation and Cultural Facilities Plan, outlines for major goals for the city over the next decade.

The goals are as follows:

1 - Enhance existing facilities for public enjoyment, safety and maintenance and consider new facilities when opportunity and financial capacity are available.

2 - Develop Citywide Branding of Facilities. Facilitate parks and cultural directional and facility identification with city branding to enhance resident and visitor connectivity to these valuable facilities.

3 - Pursue Sustainable Funding Sources. Seek out a wide variety of funding resources identified in the plan and elsewhere.

4 - Build and Enhance Relationships for Plan Implementation.

One key discussion point among the council was the idea of finding funding sources for city parks. Both Mayor Joe Benetti and City Manager Rodger Craddock said there is simply not enough tax money to maintain and improve parks like the city would like.

“I really hope we can find some funding to redo Mingus Park,” Benetti said. “I wish we could find some more ways to get grants. Funding is going to be a huge issue. Our general fund dollars are very tight.”

Craddock agreed, but he said the city has been successful in finding money when the council makes an issue a priority. He pointed to the recent move to repair and repaint Mingus Pool as an example.

“There’s far more needs that there are resources in the city,” Craddock said. “But there are projects that are getting done.”

During a public hearing on the plan, three members of the public made requests of the council.

“One thing I think you’re missing in your plan is the consideration of kayaks,” Ralph Mohr said. “One of the problems you have is very few kayak spots.”

Mohr said as a kayaker, he has seen places like Eel Lake turn into tourism hot spots by embracing kayaking.

“Right now, you only have three spots in Coos Bay,” Mohr said.

“I would like to recommend that Coos Bay put in kayak ramps at the Coos History Museum and in conjunction with the Mill Casino, you put one there.”

Craddock told Mohr a kayak launch almost identical to Eel Lake was being installed at Empire Lakes in John Topits Park, with the project expected to open within 60 days.

Suzanne Robbins asked the council to consider the elderly and disabled, especially at Mingus Park.

“I love Mingus Park, but I no longer can access it,” she said.

Mike Vaughn said he would like to see an emphasis on cleaning up and maintaining the Coos Bay Boardwalk.

“I’m hoping we can get some maintenance on our city boardwalk and something to alleviate the homeless population that is constantly there,” Vaughn said. “I think we are neglecting the tourism that comes through. The tourists walk in, see the homeless, they see the pigeon poop, and they turn around and walk off.”

While admitting the plan is just a start, the council voted 5-0 to adopt it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beachconnection.net

Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
FLORENCE, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL OPEN STARTING FRIDAY

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its new Roseburg location Friday. Nine months after filing an application with the City of Roseburg, the 2,325 square foot outlet located in a new building in the Roseburg Marketplace at 2060 Northwest Stewart Parkway is ready to go. The store will normally be open...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POWER RESTORATION CONTINUES, NEARLY 370 METERS STILL WITHOUT POWER

Power restoration efforts continue in the service territory of the Douglas Electric Cooperative. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said there are 368 meters without power as of mid-day Thursday. Bigler said that includes:. *155 meters out of the Reedsport substation. *90 meters out of the Scottsburg substation. *73 meters out...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Still Unsolved

Teen Goes Missing During County Fair

Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft on Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at about 5:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the theft of approximately $600 worth of groceries from Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers contacted 26-year old Ryan Humphrey who matched the description of the suspect.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED FORGERY INCIDENT

A transient was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following an alleged forgery incident on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just after 8:30 a.m. dispatch received multiple calls regarding a man who was allegedly trying to pass fake $100 bills at two businesses in the 4600 block of Carnes Road in Green. A deputy arrived and contacted 35-year old Michael Taylor. The suspect allegedly admitted he was told they were fake at the first business but went to the second business right after that. Taylor was also allegedly in possession of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
518
Followers
936
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy