Tillamook, OR

George to receive pay bump as Tillamook manager

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wX3cE_0jyQfeSr00

Tillamook City Manager Nathan George was offered an $18,000 pay raise by the city council on December 19 and will make $110,000 in 2023.

The council voted 3-2 in favor of the pay raise as part of George’s new contract with the city, with Councilmembers Doug Henson and Dean Crist voting no, while Councilmember Rebekah Hopkins had an excused absence.

George has been earning a salary of $92,000 this year after making $87,000 in his first year in the position.

A report prepared by George for the council’s December 5 meeting showed that city managers in ten cities across Oregon that were most closely comparable to Tillamook were making an average of $114,000.

After hearing a staff report that confirmed that the city budget could sustain a salary of up to $130,000, councilmembers began deliberations on what they would offer George.

Henson threw out a figure of $114,000, expressing his happiness with George’s performance.

He said that he had spoken with all the city’s department heads and many employees, all of whom found George’s leadership outstanding.

Henson argued that it was necessary for the city to bring George’s compensation in line with that of his peers to reward his good work.

Councilmember Garrett Noffsinger said that while he agreed a raise was in line, he believed Henson’s suggestion represented too large a jump in terms of percentage.

He instead suggested a 10% raise to a salary of $102,000.

Henson pushed back that this number was not high enough to properly recognize George’s performance, in his opinion.

Crist then chimed in, saying that he disagreed with Henson’s opinion on George’s performance meriting such a hefty raise.

Councilmember Brian Reynolds suggested that they compromise with an offer of $110,000.

At this point, George interjected to say that he felt a number close or equivalent to the $118,000 his predecessor Paul Wyntergreen had earned in his last year with the city would be more appropriate.

Crist pushed back saying that Wyntergreen had more experience as city manager.

Henson once again stated his support for George and said that he was doing a much better job for the city than had Wyntergreen.

With Crist and Henson at loggerheads, Reynolds circled back to the $110,000 figure, proposing a motion.

Councilmember John Sandusky seconded, and he, Reynolds and Noffsinger voted in favor of the contract offer with a salary of $110,000, while Henson and Crist both voted nay.

The new contract will last four years and have largely the same terms as his prior contract.

The only major changes are that George will now be given six months of severance pay in case of a no-cause dismissal, and that George must give 60 days-notice of resignation, as must the council if they intend to fire him without cause.

George told the Herald that he planned to accept the city’s offer following the meeting.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
