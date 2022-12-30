ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing the book on the Shelley saga

By The Herald Staff
Following Curt Shelley’s resignation as superintendent of Tillamook School District 9 on November 14, Tillamook residents have been asking for answers as to why he departed so abruptly and why he is receiving a year’s salary as severance.

We at the Herald have followed the saga closely, detailing the costs to the district that have already surpassed $200,000 and reporting the terms of Shelley’s separation agreement, which revealed an investigation had been conducted into Shelley by Ussery Consultants, Inc.

District Board Chair Matt Petty confirmed that the investigation had taken place in October but declined to comment further citing employee privacy concerns.

Several citizens have reached out beseeching the Herald to do more to reveal the contents of the report or the subject of the investigation, but unfortunately, we do not have a way to do so.

The Oregon Freedom of Information Act, passed in 1973, contains an exemption for personal information of government employees.

When we requested a copy of the report from the district’s counsel who informed the Herald that the investigation report was part of Shelley’s personnel file and cited the exemption when refusing to share it.

At this juncture, we could send a formal request to the district, and following a formal refusal appeal that decision to the district attorney who would sustain or reject the exemption claim.

But we do not feel this is a prudent course of action.

While we share a desire to know more about the events that led to the investigation of Shelley and why the schoolboard okayed the costly separation, that desire will remain unfulfilled.

Frustrating though it may be, this case fits squarely within the letter and the spirit of the personal information exemption in Oregon law.

Under the relevant statutes, the public has no right to further information and the district went so far as to issue a supplemental guarantee in Shelley’s separation agreement that it would not release the report.

We do not wish to antagonize the school district or overburden staff there or at the district attorney’s office with pointless clerical work and this editorial marks the end of our coverage of Shelley’s resignation.

While the separation came at a high price to taxpayers, releasing personal information would be an even higher cost to Shelley and any others involved, which is why lawmakers passed protections against such intrusion.

We will continue to cover the search for Shelley’s permanent replacement as it progresses in the New Year under the direction of the board with help from Human Capital Resources.

We share taxpayers’ frustration at the lack of transparency surrounding this situation.

If the investigation returned a report of positive performance by Shelley, why did he resign?

If the report was so damning that the board felt the need to separate from Shelley posthaste and at considerable cost, did such findings not constitute cause for his termination, which would have saved the district hundreds of thousands of dollars?

As detailed in earlier coverage by the Herald, a 2022 Oregon law would have required the district to not only pay Shelley for a year but also continue to employ him had they fired him without cause.

This left the district with no way to immediately separate from Shelley without cause, yet he has departed with no cause given.

With that in mind, is there any way for the large payment to be perceived as anything other than the cost of separating from an employee the board had turned on but lacked sufficient cause to fire?

These questions beg answers but for the reasons detailed we will not be able to provide them.

However, we believe we have covered the story as thoroughly as possible and will continue to do nothing less for our readers.

