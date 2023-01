Dec 28 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck northeastern Kyrgyzstan, near the border with Kazakhstan, the European-Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.

(This Dec. 28 story has been corrected to fix location to remove reference to 'Almaty region' in the first paragraph)

