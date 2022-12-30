Read full article on original website
Related
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:42 a.m.] Vehicle Flipped Over Behind Locked Gate at Humboldt Bay Wildlife Refuge
A vehicle is flipped over behind a locked gate at Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge (1020 Ranch Road), according to a call that came into the Emergency Dispatch call center at 12:04 a.m. An occupant was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and then it rolled on top of their arm,...
actionnewsnow.com
Repairs underway after church vandalized
SALYER, Calif. - A church in Trinity County was broken into and vandalized this week. It happened at Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 in Salyer. A church member said 80% of the windows were destroyed. Pianos were damaged along with almost all Christmas decorations, office supplies and electronics. The...
KDRV
Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
North Coast Journal
Double Murder Suspect Arrested after High Speed Chase
Russell Albers, the suspect in a Dec. 27 double-murder in the Pine Hill area of Eureka, was arrested today after a high-speed pursuit, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Pishka Court in McKinleyville after someone saw...
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested in Crescent City After One Fires Shot
On 12-28-2022 at about 1847 hrs, Officers from the Crescent City Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue for two male subjects involved in an argument. Deputies from the Del Norte Sheriffs Office and Officers from the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the incident.
KTVL
Fire destroys 2-story home overnight, one person hospitalized
WILDERVILLE, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says a large two-story home was destroyed in Wilderville overnight. According to officials, one person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. Multiple firefighters from across Josephine County and Western Jackson County came to assist with the fire. Details of the injuries...
krcrtv.com
Arrest made after church in Salyer broken into and vandalized
SALYER, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Joseph Beeson who admitted to breaking into and vandalizing a church in the Salyer area on Wednesday night. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said their deputies responded to Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 on Wednesday night and found the front doors kicked in, windows broken, furniture overturned, and items thrown about.
krcrtv.com
Two Crescent City men arrested after physical altercation over Facebook post
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Two Crescent City men were arrested after an altercation over a Facebook post on Dec. 28. According to Crescent City Police Department, officers received reports of an argument breaking out at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue. While officials were on their way to the location, a gunshot was reported at the same exact location.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Brookings City Manager Gets Theft Charge Reduced, Will Pay Fred Meyer $15.98 Restitution, Curry DA Says
Brookings City Manager Janell Howard was fined $500 and ordered to pay $15.98 in restitution to Fred Meyer in connection with a shoplifting incident that took place on July 4, 2022. Howard pleaded no contest to “theft in the third degree as a violation” on Friday morning, Curry County District...
KTVL
Felon arrested, drugs found after police chase on Interstate 5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after police discovered drugs in a car after a police chase on Interstate 5. According to police, officials attempted to stop 56-year-old Kenneth Murray at the Manzanita Rest area for a traffic violation on Dec. 22.
kptv.com
Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota...
Comments / 0