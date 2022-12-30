CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Two Crescent City men were arrested after an altercation over a Facebook post on Dec. 28. According to Crescent City Police Department, officers received reports of an argument breaking out at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue. While officials were on their way to the location, a gunshot was reported at the same exact location.

