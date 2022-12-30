Read full article on original website
Related
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
BBC
Wallasey shooting: Elle Edwards murder suspect recalled to prison
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a Christmas Eve pub shooting has been recalled to prison, police have said. Elle Edwards, 26, was not thought to have been the target when she was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey. A man, 30, of Tranmere,...
BBC
Construction of new railway station to begin early 2023
Construction work on a new train station in Bristol is due to begin early in 2023. The station, at Ashley Down, will be between Temple Meads and Filton Abbey Wood, with services eventually running to the new YTL Arena in Filton. It will be built on Station Road, just south...
BBC
Hayes: Man arrested on suspicion of woman's New Year's Eve murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at her home in west London. Stephanie Hansen, 39, was found by police and paramedics on Willenhall Drive in Hayes, at about 10:15 GMT on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The arrested...
BBC
Maureen Gitau: Murder arrest over missing woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman not seen since early December. Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing on 10 December, having last been seen five days earlier as she left her home in Evelyn Street in Deptford, Lewisham. Police believe Ms Gitau has come to...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash
One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash. Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday. Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s...
BBC
Newtownabbey: Suspected cocaine worth estimated £100,000 seized
Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 has been seized by police in Newtownabbey, in County Antrim. Police were conducting a patrol at Mallusk Road shortly after 19:30 GMT on Friday when they approached a man in a parked grey Volkswagen Passat car. He spoke to police...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger plea in missing man murder inquiry
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a missing man have appealed for the passengers on the bus where he was last seen to come forward. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary has also appealed for dash...
BBC
Barcombe: Seven people rescued after removing flood barriers
Seven people have been rescued after removing warning barriers and driving along a flooded road. They had moved the road blocks aside in an attempt to drive along Barcombe Mills Road in Barcombe, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Headcorn: Car passenger dies after crash
A woman has died following a crash between two cars in Kent. The female passenger, who was in her 80s, died in hospital on Thursday following the collision near Headcorn on Christmas Eve. The incident happened at about 11:00 GMT on the A274 Headcorn Road near its junction with Bell...
BBC
Fire crews tackle blaze in Rutherglen building
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a building in Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire on Main Street at about 11:15 and sent five appliances to the scene. Police Scotland said officers were assisting fire crews and asked drivers and...
BBC
Slough driving instructor in drug arrest mid-lesson
A driving instructor was arrested in the middle of a driving lesson on suspicion of using cannabis. Thames Valley Police officers stopped the vehicle in Slough while it was being driven by a 17-year-old student on Thursday. "Shockingly the driving instructor tested positive for cannabis," a spokesperson said on the...
BBC
Dozens escape Mexican jail in deadly attack
Dozens of inmates have escaped from a prison in northern Mexico after gunmen, suspected to be members of a drug cartel, opened fire on the facility. The men arrived outside the Chihuahua state prison shortly after 07:00 (14:00 GMT) in armoured vehicles and began firing on the guards, authorities say.
Comments / 0