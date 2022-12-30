Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger and his father looked jumpy while discussing a shooting in Washington during a traffic stop in Indiana, new body camera footage released Wednesday shows. Kohberger, 28 and his father Michael, 67, were en route to their family home in Pennsylvania when an officer from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana pulled them over on Dec. 15. The younger Kohberger, who was arrested Dec. 30 for allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students at his family’s home in Albrightsville, Pa., was behind the wheel of his white Hyundai Elantra while his dad was in the passenger seat. The...

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO