Rain arrives today; Shower expected to continue this weekend

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Rain showers today and tomorrow
  • Drying out for New Year’s eve night

    • DETAILED FORECAST:

    TODAY: Scattered showers continue through the day. Highs expected in the upper 50s.

    Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says it’ll be breezy at times. Some dry time develops into the late afternoon. Rain will fill in through the night again.

    TOMORROW: Widespread rain in the morning and early afternoon. Highs around 50. Cloudy and mild. Gusty winds at times. Drying out into the evening.

    SUNDAY: Dry for New Year’s day. One of the warmest years on record with highs in the low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds.

    MONDAY: Dry and partly sunny during the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Rain returns at night.

    TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers continue into the day with highs in the low 60s.

    WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer than normal with highs around 50. Few showers return at night.

    THURSDAY: Cooling back down. Highs in the upper 30s.

