Rain arrives today; Shower expected to continue this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain showers today and tomorrow

Drying out for New Year’s eve night

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Scattered showers continue through the day. Highs expected in the upper 50s.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says it’ll be breezy at times. Some dry time develops into the late afternoon. Rain will fill in through the night again.

TOMORROW: Widespread rain in the morning and early afternoon. Highs around 50. Cloudy and mild. Gusty winds at times. Drying out into the evening.

SUNDAY: Dry for New Year’s day. One of the warmest years on record with highs in the low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds.

MONDAY: Dry and partly sunny during the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Rain returns at night.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers continue into the day with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer than normal with highs around 50. Few showers return at night.

THURSDAY: Cooling back down. Highs in the upper 30s.

©2022 Cox Media Group