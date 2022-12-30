Read full article on original website
Charts Suggest Oil, Natural Gas and Wheat Could Be Due for a ‘Boom,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge in Fourth Quarter as Brokers Fear a Frozen Market
Manhattan apartment sales fell by nearly 30% in the fourth quarter. Brokers are concerned both buyers and sellers are staying on the sidelines. Manhattan apartment sales fell by 29% in the fourth quarter, sparking fears of a frozen market in which buyers and sellers stay on the sidelines due to economic and rate fears.
Apple and Amazon Lost a ‘Staggering' $800 Billion in Market Cap in 2022. Here's What That Looks Like
Apple and Amazon were the biggest losers of market value in 2022. The stocks' losses dwarf other well-known tech names. Sometimes a little perspective is needed to really drive home the magnitude of a specific statistic. That's the case with the gigantic losses tallied by Apple and Amazon last year.
Ant Gets Approval to Expand Its Consumer Finance Business
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
Home Price Increases Weakened Sharply in November, Posting the Smallest Annual Gain in 2 Years
Higher mortgage rates and consumer worries are hitting home prices. Prices are now 2.5% below the spring 2022 peak and are expected to continue to move lower this year. Mortgage rates are back on the rise again after a brief reprieve in November and early December. Home prices are falling...
China Risks Loom Over U.S. Tech Giants Tesla and Apple as Share Prices Plunge
Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China. Tesla shares tanked 12% on Tuesday after the electric car maker reported deliveries that fell short of analyst expectations. Apple dropped more than 3% as concerns resurfaced about iPhone demand. Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China which is...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. General Electric — GE HealthCare Technologies begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
GM Reclaims Title as America's Top Automaker After a 2.5% Jump in Sales Last Year
DETROIT – General Motors reclaimed its U.S. sales crown from Toyota Motor last year as the Detroit automaker eked out a slight gain in annual U.S. vehicle sales despite supply chain problems. GM said Wednesday it sold 2.27 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, up by 2.5% over...
Rivian Stock Hits New 52-Week Low After the Automaker Misses 2022 Production Target
Shares of Rivian Automotive hit a new 52-week low after the company missed its 25,000-unit production target for last year. The EV startup said it produced 24,337 vehicles last year. The stock fell 80% during 2022 amid production, parts and supply chain problems. Shares of Rivian Automotive notched a new...
Microsoft Recognizes Its First Union as ZeniMax Software Testers Organize
Microsoft recognized the union of quality-assurance testers across ZeniMax Media in the U.S. In 2021 Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, which publishes Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, for over $8 billion. Employees in three parts of game publisher Activision Blizzard have unionized, but Microsoft hasn't finished acquiring it. Microsoft said Tuesday...
The UK Recession Will Be Almost as Deep as That of Russia, Economists Predict
LONDON — The U.K. economic contraction of 2023 will be almost as deep as that of Russia, economists expect, as a sharp fall in household living standards weighs on activity. In its 2023 macro outlook, Goldman Sachs forecast a 1.2% contraction in U.K. real GDP over the course of this year, well below all other G-10 (Group of Ten) major economies. This is set to be followed by a 0.9% expansion in 2024, the lender anticipates.
Mortgage Demand Plunges 13.2% to End 2022, as Interest Rates Head Higher Again
Mortgage application volume was down 13.2% at the end of last week from two weeks earlier. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.58% from 6.34% two weeks prior. At the end of 2021, the rate was 3.33%. After a brief reprieve in the first half...
Upstart Chinese Electric Car Brand Delivered More Cars Than Nio in 2022
BEIJING — Another budget-priced electric car brand is taking off in China, this time selling compact SUVs. Nezha, named after a feisty Chinese mythological character, claims its car deliveries more than doubled in 2022 to surpass 152,000 vehicles. Most deliveries were of the Nezha V, a compact SUV whose post-subsidy price starts at 83,900 yuan ($12,000).
Some Supply Chain Managers Are Wary of Shifting Trade Back to West Coast Ports
CNBC's supply chain survey shows logistics managers are concerned about major issues at West Coast ports. Nearly a third of logistics managers at major companies and trade groups say they do not know how much trade they would return to the West Coast after a key labor deal is reached.
Share of New Car Buyers With a Monthly Payment of More Than $1,000 Hits Record High
The share of new car buyers with a monthly payment of more than $1,000 jumped to a record high last quarter, according to Edmunds. "Sticker shock doesn't begin to describe it," one auto expert said. When you factor in rising interest rates, many car buyers face a significant affordability problem.
French Bakers Allowed to Renegotiate Sky-High Bills With the Daily Baguette Under Threat
French energy suppliers have agreed to open case by case discussions with bakeries over their 2023 bills if they are struggling to pay. The French government also announced plans to support bakeries with new tax payment plans and potentially cash support. French bread prices have been rising at the slowest...
Ron Insana: History Suggests the Market Rebounds in 2023. What Could Go Wrong? Plenty
"What could possibly go wrong?" should be Wall Street's thesis for 2023. While it's extremely rare for stock prices to fall for two successive years, there's also nothing that suggests it can't happen, as it did from 2000-2002, 1973-1974, from 1929-1932 and then again from 1939-1941. My colleague, Bob Pisani,...
Corporate Spending Likely to Continue in 2023 Amid Recession Fears, CFOs Say
Despite concerns of a recession, respondents to the CNBC CFO Council Q4 survey indicated their companies aren't paring back capital spending. Roughly 40% of CFOs say their company's headcount will also remain the same next year, while 40% said they expect it to increase. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk said...
Kelly Evans: What If the Fed Jacked Rates Up?
Back in late December of 2021, when Fed members themselves were thinking yeah we'll probably do about three quarter-point rate hikes next year, Berkeley professor Jon Steinsson tweeted the following:. "What should the Fed do next year? My opinion: They should raise rates by 25bp at each meeting (for a...
Kelly Evans: The End of FANG
Let's go ahead and call 2022 the year the FANG trade finally fizzled out. It was already on its last legs, to be sure; the stocks have changed so much the moniker doesn't even make sense anymore. "F" is now Meta, "G" became Alphabet, "A" was Amazon but everyone often confused it for Apple, and Netflix had a horrific 2022.
