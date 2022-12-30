ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

At The Library: Channeling Hemingway & reimagining Miss Marple

By Phyllis Bernt, Library Board President
 3 days ago

If Ernest Hemingway had visited Oregon’s North Coast, what would he have written about his experience? That is the question this year’s Writers Read Celebration is inviting writers of all ages to explore.

The library’s Writers Read Celebration, now in its fifth year, asks writers to submit entries about a specific topic. Entries are judged by a panel of volunteer judges, who pick 10 to 12 works to be read by their authors at an evening celebration.

This year’s topic is “Hemingway at the Beach: What Would He Say?” Writers are asked to experiment with Hemingway’s distinctive writing style while considering how or what Hemingway would say while at the beach. Entries can be serious, whimsical, tongue-in-cheek or humorous. All written formats will be considered (essay, short story, poetry, script, etc.).

Authors are limited to three entries, with a 600-word limit per entry. Submissions can be emailed to info@cannonbeachlibrary.org, or mailed to P.O. Box 486, Cannon Beach, OR 97110. Email submissions are preferred and should be in Word or PDF format. A cover letter including the author’s name, email address and telephone number should accompany each entry. The entry itself should not include the author’s name or contact information, so that judging remains anonymous.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Friday, January 20; the Writers Read Celebration will take place at 7 p.m. in the library, 131 North Hemlock in Downtown Cannon Beach, on Friday, March 10.

The library will offer opportunities to not only write, but also to listen and discuss during the month of January.

The third meeting of the World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series, sponsored by the Friends of Haystack Rock, will begin at 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 11. This is both an in-person and virtual event. Participants can participate in the program at the library or enjoy the talk virtually by accessing the Friends of Haystack Rock website at https://friendsofhaystackrock.org.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Reserve Program staff will present “10th Anniversary of Oregon’s Marine Reserves: What We Have Learned.”

Oregon started its marine reserve program in 2012 with the establishment of the Otter Rock and Redfish Rocks Marine Reserve sites. Three additional reserves, including the Cape Falcon site on the north coast, were added in 2014 and 2016. Now, after ten years of experience with the reserve program, the State is evaluating what has been learned so far and considering how to adapt the reserve program going forward.

This year’s World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series is dedicated to the memory of Sandi Lundy, a long-time member of both the Friends of Haystack Rock and the Cannon Beach Library.

The Cannon Beach Reads book club, which meets on the third Wednesday of each month, will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, at the library, to discuss “The Wayward Bus,” by John Steinbeck.

“The Wayward Bus,” which was published in 1947, takes place in Rebel Corners, a fictional crossroads in a desolate area north of Los Angeles. The only inhabitants of the crossroads are Juan and Alice Chicoy and their two teenage employees.

Juan, who is a mechanic, and his discontented wife Alice supplement their income by providing a small lunch counter and maintaining a bus route connecting Rebel Corners with San Juan de la Cruz, a route ignored by the Greyhound Bus Company.

Steinbeck explores the experiences and characters of a novelty toy salesman, self-important businessman, world-weary stripper and other passengers who find themselves stranded during a bus trip made perilous by heavy rains and unsafe road conditions.

John Steinbeck is considered one of the preeminent American writers of the twentieth century. His novels are required reading in countless high school and college literature classes. Steinbeck was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1940 for his novel, “The Grapes of Wrath” and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1962.

John Markham will lead the discussion at the library. A Zoom link will be provided for those who would rather participate from home. Contact Joe Bernt at berntj@ohio.edu to get the link. Cannon Beach Reads is open to everyone. New participants are always welcome.

The fourth installment of the library’s NW Author Speakers Series will feature Portland writer and editor Liz Prato for a talk beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21. This will be a hybrid event; participants can join Prato at the library or enjoy her talk remotely by accessing the library’s website (www.cannonbeachlibrary.org),

Prato’s newest essay collection is “Kids in America: A Gen X Reckoning,” in which she examines the mores and experiences of Generation X, a relatively small cohort wedged between the much larger numbers of Baby Boomers and Millennials.

Looking through the lens of her own high school and family experiences, Prato asks hard questions about a generation that was affected by terrorism, racial inequality, rape culture and mental illness, even though those issues were not openly discussed at the time.

Prato’s earlier books include “Volcanoes, Palm Trees & Privilege: Essays on Hawai’i,” which was a finalist for the Oregon Book Award, and the short story collection “Baby’s on Fire.” Her essays and short stories have appeared in literary journals and magazines. She has taught writing in Portland, Boston, Denver and Washington State.

Authors trying to write like Hemingway for the Writers Read Celebration aren’t the only ones hoping to channel a famous author; a recent addition to the library collection is an entertaining effort by 12 bestselling authors to replicate Agatha Christie’s winning formula for the indomitable amateur sleuth, Jane Marple.

Christie introduced Jane Marple in a short story in 1927, and then featured her in 12 novels, from “Murder at the Vicarage” in 1930 to the posthumously published “Sleeping Murder” in 1976. With her tweeds, dowdy hats, sensible shoes, twin sets and twinkling blue eyes, the elderly spinster of the small English village of St. Mary Mead is one of Christie’s most beloved characters.

In “Marple,” 12 authors, from Naomi Alderman to Ruth Ware, try their hand at writing a Jane Marple mystery, all with gratifying success. In some of the stories, Jane is far from St. Mary Mead, solving mysteries in New York City, or on a cruise to Hong Kong or in an Italian villa.

Some of the authors ascribe modern sensibilities to Jane, especially in her attitudes about race or women’s rights. But despite exotic settings or contemporary attitudes, these stories capture the qualities that make a Jane Marple story a success: an absorbing plot and a charming, fearless, self-effacing sleuth with a sharp mind and shrewd knowledge of human nature.

