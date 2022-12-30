Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Related
gotowncrier.com
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90
Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
gotowncrier.com
Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center
Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
gotowncrier.com
Food Truck & Music Series Returns In January
Starting in January, Wellington’s popular Thursday night Food Truck & Music Series will return to Wellington Town Center. The events will be hosted on the Town Center Promenade at 12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd. while the Wellington Amphitheater remains closed due to ongoing construction for the Town Center Phase 2 project.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope
Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
thewestsidegazette.com
Giving back to the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo
To the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo, who has been an award-winning Radio On-Air Personality for 50 years. As a native of South Florida, Chico has done much work and provided services at no cost to support many causes. Creating the Sylvester Wesley Foundation 501(c) 3 is his way to give back to victims of Sickle Cell Anemia and the underserved in South Florida. And, during the holiday season of 2022, he wanted to give warm blankets and a hot breakfast to the Senior Citizens in Northwest Pompano Beach.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton
The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023.
First person: From home in Palm Beach to movie extra on set of 'Yellowstone: 1923'
“You look strong and … forgive me, but kind of hungry. Would you be interested in working as background talent on a "Yellowstone" prequel set in the 1920s?”. Not exactly the typical chit-chat among side-by-side strangers working out in a Big Sky, Montana, fitness center. And for the record, I don’t look hungry, at least not in soulful bakery-case-staring kind of way. I’m just lean and fit enough to catch the eye of the visiting crew member.
gotowncrier.com
RPB Council OKs Car Wash, Postpones Public Art Project
At the Royal Palm Beach Village Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15, the council approved a car wash project despite opposition from its neighbors and decided to rethink a planned public art project. El Car Wash RPB LLC was granted approval to redevelop an old, vacant bank site located at...
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
gotowncrier.com
Mall At Wellington Green Announces Three New Store Openings
Three new retail and culinary destinations are joining the more than 160 stores at the Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch, Wonder Sweets Bakery and Trendz add to the robust offerings in apparel, health, beauty and more at this lifestyle destination in Wellington. BoxLunch — Altruistic gift and novelty retailer BoxLunch...
gotowncrier.com
Minto Sells Parcel In Westlake To Growing E-Commerce Company
Commercial development activities remain robust in Westlake as Minto Communities has sold a nine-acre parcel to a West Palm Beach e-commerce company that plans to relocate its corporate office and operations to the city. The transaction closed Dec. 15. Terms were not disclosed. The City of Westlake has already approved...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
NYC Hepatologist Relocates to Join TGH Digestive Health Center as Area’s Only Liver Transplant Specialist
Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Digestive Health Center, formerly known as the TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, M.D., will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
getnews.info
They Just Hit 850k Views – AikenAdventures Make Florida Vacations Unforgettable For Families With Their Unique Travel Tips & Advice
The Aiken family are Florida-based travel creators and influencers who are helping families make the most of their vacation in the Sunshine State. Having traveled to nearly every major attraction in Florida, they have come up with lists of tips for the best things to do, and already have over 850k views.
pointpubs.com
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
wedr.com
Jazz In The Gardens
The City of Miami Gardens welcomes you to the 16th annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival, March 11th and 12th at Hard Rock Stadium. Featuring Keyshia Cole, Sean Paul, Ari Lennox, Jodeci, Jill Scott, Uncle Charlie Wilson, and more. Sponsored by LIVE NATION! Always MORE on our app and...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM WELCOMES ITS FIRST BABIES OF 2023
January 1, 2023 – A warm Memorial Healthcare System welcome to babies Talia and Liam, the first children born at its hospitals in 2023. Talia was born at Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:34 a.m. to Sharon Cohen and Adam Noah. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 20.67 inches.
Plan to build 1,000 luxury homes in West Boca in doubt after new commissioners elected
A controversial plan that would allow GL Homes to build 1,000 upscale homes in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve is now in doubt after two of the commissioners who supported the project are no longer on the board following November’s election. And their two replacements have both said publicly they don’t support the proposal. The much-debated issue centers around GL Homes trading 1,600 ...
luxury-houses.net
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million
2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0