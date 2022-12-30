Maury County Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year
Maury County Public Schools announce Teachers of the Year. these celebrated teachers below, please be sure and let them know how proud we are of them and their colleagues.
Baker Elementary School, Kaitlyn Holt, PreK – 4th
Battle Creek Elementary School, Beverly Richardson, PreK – 4th
Battle Creek Middle School, Andrea Myers, 5th – 8th
Brown Elementary School, Jennifer Potts, PreK – 4th
Central High School, Heather Higdon, 9th – 12th
Cox Middle School, Sheryl Yvette Sweeney, 5th – 8th
Culleoka Unit School, Becky Hendrix, PreK – 4th
Culleoka Unit School, Angela Mischke, 5th – 8th
Culleoka Unit School, Emily Fowler, 9th – 12th
Hampshire Unit School, Bethany Ring, PreK – 4th
Hampshire Unit School, Beth Marks, 5th – 8th
Hampshire Unit School, Webb Williams, 9th – 12th
Highland Park Elementary School, Tiffani Horne, PreK – 4th
Horace O. Porter ALC, Melissa Todd, 5th – 8th
Howell Elementary School, Linda Padron, PreK – 4th
Mt. Pleasant Elementary School, Audrey Brown, PreK – 4th
Mt. Pleasant Middle School, Audrey Bryant, 5th – 8th
Mt. Pleasant High School, Dr. Jessica Weaver, 9th – 12th
Riverside Elementary School, Jessica Crain, PreK – 4th
Santa Fe Unit School, Rachel Kennedy, PreK – 4th
Santa Fe Unit School, Vanessa Green, 5th – 8th
Santa Fe Unit School, Jerry (Fino) Finocchiaro, 9th – 12th
Spring Hill Elementary School, Becky England, PreK – 4th
Spring Hill Middle School, Armecia Bunch, 5th – 8th
Spring Hill High School, Stephen Dotson, 9th – 12th
Virtual Academy of Maury County, Elaina Peariso, 9th – 12th
Whitthorne Middle School, Sarah Carey, 5th – 8th
Woodard Elementary School, Jill VanWormer, PreK – 4th
Wright Elementary School, Hannah McGee, PreK – 4th
