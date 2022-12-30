ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year

 3 days ago
Maury County Public Schools announce Teachers of the Year. these celebrated teachers below, please be sure and let them know how proud we are of them and their colleagues.

Baker Elementary School, Kaitlyn Holt, PreK – 4th

Battle Creek Elementary School, Beverly Richardson, PreK – 4th

Battle Creek Middle School, Andrea Myers, 5th – 8th

Brown Elementary School, Jennifer Potts, PreK – 4th

Central High School, Heather Higdon, 9th – 12th

Cox Middle School, Sheryl Yvette Sweeney, 5th – 8th

Culleoka Unit School, Becky Hendrix, PreK – 4th

Culleoka Unit School, Angela Mischke, 5th – 8th

Culleoka Unit School, Emily Fowler, 9th – 12th

Hampshire Unit School, Bethany Ring, PreK – 4th

Hampshire Unit School, Beth Marks, 5th – 8th

Hampshire Unit School, Webb Williams, 9th – 12th

Highland Park Elementary School, Tiffani Horne, PreK – 4th

Horace O. Porter ALC, Melissa Todd, 5th – 8th

Howell Elementary School, Linda Padron, PreK – 4th

Mt. Pleasant Elementary School, Audrey Brown, PreK – 4th

Mt. Pleasant Middle School, Audrey Bryant, 5th – 8th

Mt. Pleasant High School, Dr. Jessica Weaver, 9th – 12th

Riverside Elementary School, Jessica Crain, PreK – 4th

Santa Fe Unit School, Rachel Kennedy, PreK – 4th

Santa Fe Unit School, Vanessa Green, 5th – 8th

Santa Fe Unit School, Jerry (Fino) Finocchiaro, 9th – 12th

Spring Hill Elementary School, Becky England, PreK – 4th

Spring Hill Middle School, Armecia Bunch, 5th – 8th

Spring Hill High School, Stephen Dotson, 9th – 12th

Virtual Academy of Maury County, Elaina Peariso, 9th – 12th

Whitthorne Middle School, Sarah Carey, 5th – 8th

Woodard Elementary School, Jill VanWormer, PreK – 4th

Wright Elementary School, Hannah McGee, PreK – 4th

Maury County, TN
