Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Gold Surges to 6-Month High, and Analysts Expect Records in 2023
LONDON — The price of gold notched a six-month high early Tuesday, and analysts believe the rally has further to go in 2023. Spot gold peaked just below $1,850 per troy ounce before easing off to trade around $1,838 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 1% at $1,844.10.
NBC New York
European Markets Higher as Travel Stocks Add 3%
LONDON — European markets were higher in morning trade, as investors assessed China's reopening and awaited minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and European inflation figures. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 2.1%, while Germany's DAX index and France's CAC 40 were both up around 1.4%. Overall,...
Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift dollar; Aussie jumps
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled to advance on Thursday even though Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment last month to fighting inflation, while the Aussie rallied after China eased its restrictions on imports of Australian coal.
NBC New York
Apple's Market Cap Falls Under $2 Trillion as Sell-Off Continues
Apple shares fell more than 3% during intraday trading Tuesday, giving it a market value under $2 trillion for the first time since May. Apple first hit that valuation in August 2020, as the pandemic boosted sales of products for remote work and school. It briefly hit a $3 trillion valuation in January 2022.
NBC New York
The Boldest Bitcoin Calls for 2023 Are Out — and a 1,400% Rally Or a 70% Plunge May Be on the Cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
NBC New York
China Risks Loom Over U.S. Tech Giants Tesla and Apple as Share Prices Plunge
Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China. Tesla shares tanked 12% on Tuesday after the electric car maker reported deliveries that fell short of analyst expectations. Apple dropped more than 3% as concerns resurfaced about iPhone demand. Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China which is...
NBC New York
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Even as Fed Reiterates Commitment to Higher Rates
U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday as investors weighed mixed economic data and the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, which signaled that central bankers do not expect rate cuts this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by more than 10 basis points at 3.692% at Wednesday's close,...
NBC New York
The UK Recession Will Be Almost as Deep as That of Russia, Economists Predict
LONDON — The U.K. economic contraction of 2023 will be almost as deep as that of Russia, economists expect, as a sharp fall in household living standards weighs on activity. In its 2023 macro outlook, Goldman Sachs forecast a 1.2% contraction in U.K. real GDP over the course of this year, well below all other G-10 (Group of Ten) major economies. This is set to be followed by a 0.9% expansion in 2024, the lender anticipates.
NBC New York
Cramer's Lighting Round: Capital One Is a Tough Stock to Own Going Into a Slowdown
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Capital One Financial Corp: "It will get through this, but it's always been a tough stock to own going into a slowdown." Rivian...
NBC New York
Don't Assume the Interest on Your Savings Account Is Keeping Up With Federal Reserve Rate Hikes. Here's Why
You may assume the Federal Reserve rate hikes mean you are making higher interest on your cash. Here's why you could be wrong. As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, you may assume you're earning more on the money in your savings account. But that may not be...
NBC New York
Mortgage Demand Plunges 13.2% to End 2022, as Interest Rates Head Higher Again
Mortgage application volume was down 13.2% at the end of last week from two weeks earlier. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.58% from 6.34% two weeks prior. At the end of 2021, the rate was 3.33%. After a brief reprieve in the first half...
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Fall as Uncertainty About 2023 Outlook Lingers
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty about the outlook for the new year lingered and investor attention turned to fresh economic data releases due this week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down by 6.2 basis points to 3.769%. The 2-year Treasury yield slid 1.2 basis points to 4.391%.
NBC New York
Dubai Announces $8.7 Trillion Economic Plan to Boost Trade, Investment and Global Hub Status
Dubai aims to double the size of its economy in the next decade and become one of the "top 3 economic cities around the world," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, tweeted. Recent years have seen Dubai roll out a flurry of reforms aimed at making...
NBC New York
Corporate Spending Likely to Continue in 2023 Amid Recession Fears, CFOs Say
Despite concerns of a recession, respondents to the CNBC CFO Council Q4 survey indicated their companies aren't paring back capital spending. Roughly 40% of CFOs say their company's headcount will also remain the same next year, while 40% said they expect it to increase. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk said...
NBC New York
Kelly Evans: The End of FANG
Let's go ahead and call 2022 the year the FANG trade finally fizzled out. It was already on its last legs, to be sure; the stocks have changed so much the moniker doesn't even make sense anymore. "F" is now Meta, "G" became Alphabet, "A" was Amazon but everyone often confused it for Apple, and Netflix had a horrific 2022.
NBC New York
Coinbase Settles With New York State Financial Regulator for $100 Million, Stock Spikes
Brian Armstrong's crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards at the company. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine and invest a further $50 million into strengthening internal compliance programs after regulators...
NBC New York
Workers Still Quitting at High Rates — and Getting a Big Bump in Pay
Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says More Tech Layoffs Are Coming After Salesforce Cuts 10% of Its Headcount
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors that the tech industry will likely see more layoffs due to continuing macroeconomic headwinds. His comments come after Salesforce said Wednesday that it is slashing 10% of its staff and curtailing office space. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors that the tech...
Comments / 0