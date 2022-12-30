Read full article on original website
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
The Mercedes-Benz GLC coupe puts a dramatic spin on the GLC-class SUV, which we review separately. Donning a lower roofline, the coupe delivers a more aggressive appearance but sacrifices some back-seat headroom and overall cargo space. The same rings true for its suave competitors such as the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW X4, and Infiniti QX55. The GLC300 coupe is powered by a 255-hp turbocharged four-cylinder bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission and is only offered with all-wheel drive. Offered as a standalone trim, the GLC coupe features a host of high-quality cabin materials and safety features with plenty of optional equipment to choose from. While the GLC300 isn’t a big dog in terms of performance, its nimble handling and smooth ride speak louder than its bark. For more power in a similar package, check out the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 coupe.
When it comes to luxury cars, few brands have the same level of prestige and performance as Mercedes-AMG. And, its latest model, the AMG One, is no exception. This limited-edition hypercar has been designed from the ground up to be an engineering marvel that offers both a thrilling driving experience and unparalleled levels of sophistication. The AMG One comes with a range of advanced features that offers the driver an unbeatable driving experience. It is a two-seat, limited-edition sports car that combines performance and luxury. Mercedes-AMG has capped the production of the One at 275 copies, all of which are going for a hefty $2.72 million. From its powerful engine to its sleek exterior design, here's what makes the Mercedes AMG-One such a special car.
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
Koenig Specials was a well-known name in the 1980s and early 1990s. The Germany-based tuner with racing experience offered some of the most outrageous tuning packages for high-end luxury and sports cars. The outfit was not afraid to alter the appearance or performance of the latest back then offerings from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, and even a few Japanese models. Th sky was the limit in the cocaine-snorting era, and Koenig’s work on go-fast toys was the automotive embodiment of that. Many rich individuals, the majority of which were in Europe, reached out to the German tuner and occasionally, one or two come up for sale. One such example is this 1992 Koenig Special Ferrari F48, listed for sale on mobile.de.
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
