Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
247Sports
Kevin Willard on who's to blame for ugly loss, decision to sit starters, Terps' slow starts and more
After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to controversial calls against Wolverines from loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines are out of the College Football Playoff again. Jim Harbaugh’s team once again fell in the semifinals of the tournament, this time losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in a shootout. However, the game was not without controversy, as there were a couple of calls that seemingly did not go the Wolverines’ way. One of these calls was a supposed touchdown that was taken back after review.
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
UPMATTERS
The Michigan Wolverines have been playing football for 143 years, but Saturday’s game will be a first
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the Michigan Wolverines’ illustrious 143-year football history, they have met more than 150 different teams. With more than 1,375 games in the books, the Wolverines have outlasted wold wars, global pandemics and yes, even losing to Ohio State to win 989 games, more than any other school in history. Some of their 150 opponents don’t even exist anymore.
Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review
Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
CJ Stroud's Mom Has Shocking Admission On How Fans Treated Her Son After Losing To Michigan
Football rivalry hate run deep in Big Ten country, especially between Michigan and Ohio State. But sometimes fans take it too far. This year, star quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in a blowout in Columbus. At the time, it appeared to knock Ohio State out of ...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight
The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
CBS Sports
How to watch Michigan vs. Maryland: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
After a three-game homestand, the Maryland Terrapins will be on the road. Maryland and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crisler Center. The Terrapins have some work to do to even out the 3-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Michigan fan goes viral for Jeffrey Dahmer T-shirt
A Michigan Wolverines fan went viral on Saturday for the T-shirt he wore to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. A Michigan fan who was in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona was shown on TV twice by ESPN. The fan was wearing a navy blue T-shirt... The post Michigan fan goes viral for Jeffrey Dahmer T-shirt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
960 The Ref
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
gotodestinations.com
PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)
Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
allnurses.com
University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites
I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
Comments / 0