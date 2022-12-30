ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kevin Willard on who's to blame for ugly loss, decision to sit starters, Terps' slow starts and more

After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to controversial calls against Wolverines from loss to TCU

The Michigan Wolverines are out of the College Football Playoff again. Jim Harbaugh’s team once again fell in the semifinals of the tournament, this time losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in a shootout. However, the game was not without controversy, as there were a couple of calls that seemingly did not go the Wolverines’ way. One of these calls was a supposed touchdown that was taken back after review.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
UPMATTERS

The Michigan Wolverines have been playing football for 143 years, but Saturday’s game will be a first

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the Michigan Wolverines’ illustrious 143-year football history, they have met more than 150 different teams. With more than 1,375 games in the books, the Wolverines have outlasted wold wars, global pandemics and yes, even losing to Ohio State to win 989 games, more than any other school in history. Some of their 150 opponents don’t even exist anymore.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review

Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight

The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan fan goes viral for Jeffrey Dahmer T-shirt

A Michigan Wolverines fan went viral on Saturday for the T-shirt he wore to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. A Michigan fan who was in the stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona was shown on TV twice by ESPN. The fan was wearing a navy blue T-shirt... The post Michigan fan goes viral for Jeffrey Dahmer T-shirt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gotodestinations.com

PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)

Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
DETROIT, MI
allnurses.com

University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites

I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy