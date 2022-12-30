ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

Teen Falls Through Ice

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Snow in Michigan

While the surge of mild air has caused our snow cover to disappear faster than the Detroit Tigers World Series hopes in August, there are still places where you can play in the snow. The top pic. is this early this afternoon at Mont Ripley near Houghton in the U.P....
MICHIGAN STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples

The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Let it Snow(birds): Guide to Michigan’s Winter Finches

(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information and photos in this story.) As winter begins across Michigan, bird-watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of winter finches, which are moving in large numbers outside their typical range. The latest winter finch forecast from the Finch Research...
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan

Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time

Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Michigan wildland firefighters lend a hand

MICHIGAN – While many parts of the Upper Peninsula were still covered in snow, wildfire season was already raging in southern Texas. Corey Mallory was one of several wildland firefighters from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources who took their skills – and specially equipped bulldozers – to Texas to help stamp out wildfires on grassy plains and in mesquite thickets turned into tinder by severe drought.
MICHIGAN STATE

