Honoring Vets With First State-Operated Cemetery In Northern Michigan
Michigan currently has over 500,000 veterans living in the state, according to US Census Data. A new state-funded/operated veterans cemetery has been approved for Norther Michigan. Where will the new Michigan Veteran's Cemetery be located?. According to a report by MLive, the cemetery would be located in either Crawford or...
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
‘The Spirit of Michigan’: World-class music festivals revving up the state in 2023
Mitten State festivals new and old, large and small aim to continue the momentum from their post-pandemic return last year. The story and preview, plus the Local Spins 2023 Festival Guide. SCROLL DOWN FOR A LINK TO THE MICHIGAN MUSIC FESTIVALS 2023 GUIDE. It’s all about “the spirit of Michigan.”...
Teen Falls Through Ice
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
8-person chairlift, deep powder runs: What’s new at Michigan ski resorts for 2023
Some of Michigan’s biggest ski resorts got a head start this season when a cold, snowy snap and good snow-making conditions allowed runs to open by Thanksgiving weekend. And while there’s been a little thaw-snow-thaw upheaval in the last few weeks, excitement is high among skiers for a solid season now that the calendar is flipping to 2023.
Morning 4: Michigan university announces phrases that should be banished in 2023 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Lake Superior State University announces list of words, phrases that should be banished in 2023. It’s been a tradition since 1976, and Lake Superior State...
Snow in Michigan
While the surge of mild air has caused our snow cover to disappear faster than the Detroit Tigers World Series hopes in August, there are still places where you can play in the snow. The top pic. is this early this afternoon at Mont Ripley near Houghton in the U.P....
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Let it Snow(birds): Guide to Michigan’s Winter Finches
(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information and photos in this story.) As winter begins across Michigan, bird-watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of winter finches, which are moving in large numbers outside their typical range. The latest winter finch forecast from the Finch Research...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Michigan Man Discovers Deer Hunting Setup Near Children’s Playground, Issues Warning to Neighbors
A Michigan man came across something kind of frightening recently while out walking his dog. According to reports, the man discovered a deer hunting set up just yards away from a popular playground. Most People Don’t Expect To See A Deer Hunting Setup When They Take Their Dog Out For...
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time
Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
Michigan wildland firefighters lend a hand
MICHIGAN – While many parts of the Upper Peninsula were still covered in snow, wildfire season was already raging in southern Texas. Corey Mallory was one of several wildland firefighters from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources who took their skills – and specially equipped bulldozers – to Texas to help stamp out wildfires on grassy plains and in mesquite thickets turned into tinder by severe drought.
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
