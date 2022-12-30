Read full article on original website
Related
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
Indian opposition member Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police for third time in a month
Indian opposition member Saket Gokhale has been arrested by the police in the western state of Gujarat for the third time this month, a move that is being described by critics as a crackdown on dissent by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.Mr Gokhale is a national spokesperson for opposition Trinamool Congress Party that is in power in eastern West Bengal state-led by India’s only woman chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is a vocal opponent of prime minister Narendra Modi and his party.According to police officials, Mr Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad cyber crime branch in connection...
India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries
The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in car accident on Delhi-Dehradun expressway
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has suffered injuries after his car met with an accident in north Indian Uttarakhand state in the early hours of Friday, likely ruling him out of the upcoming World Cup 2023.The wicket-keeper and star batsman has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and a toe. He also has abrasion injuries on his back, India’s national cricket board said in a statement.Pant’s condition remains stable and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, “where he will undergo MRI scans to...
The Indian Girl Who was Married to a Stray Dog
India is a land of weird and unsettling traditions. These rituals have been deep-rooted in Indian culture. They are followed religiously without anyone raising doubts about their credibility.
Ajith Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Dulquer Salmaan Feature in 28-Strong Zee Studios 2023 India Slate (EXCLUSIVE)
India’s Zee Studios has revealed an extensive 2023 slate of 28 titles across languages, featuring some of the best-known names in their respective industries. The titles, which include 26 films for theatrical release, a direct-to-digital film and a streaming series, are Zee Studios productions, coproductions or acquisitions. Big ticket films include H. Vinoth’s Tamil-language heist thriller “Thunivu,” starring megastar Ajith Kumar that is due a Jan. 2023 release during the Pongal festival frame; Amit Sharma’s long-awaited Hindi-language soccer epic “Maidaan,” starring Ajay Devgn, due in February; Farhad Samji’s Hindi-language action-comedy “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” starring superstar Salman Khan, due...
India suspends cough syrup maker's production after Uzbekistan deaths
NEW DELHI/TASHKENT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - India has suspended production at a pharmaceutical company based near New Delhi whose cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan, India's health minister said on Friday.
Players' workload management: NCA and franchises to 'work in tandem' during IPL 2023
Yo-Yo tests back as a selection parameter, Dexa scans introduced following BCCI review meeting attended by Dravid, Rohit, Laxman and others
'It's gone way better than expected' - Marco Jansen reflects on his first year as an international cricketer
The fast bowler is keen to help South Africa begin 2023 on a high note against Australia in Sydney
Gambhir: 'There's no discussion; Kishan should be Rohit's opening partner in ODIs'
Former batter doesn't pick KL Rahul in first-choice ODI XI: "Probably he'll be a back-up wicketkeeper and a back-up batter"
BBC
The young Indians saving crumbling ancestral homes
When Rohan Dewanjea was a child, he and his cousins spent summer afternoons at their ancestral house, marvelling at the colourful rays of light filtering through Venetian windows inlaid with stained glass. This month, he watched as those windows and his childhood home - the sprawling, 120-year-old Jagat Niwas in...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
'We took a chance, you never know. It's cricket' - Babar Azam on unexpected declaration
Captain calls for his side to "be positive and play with aggression" as Pakistan finish 2022 without a Test win
BBC
Heeraben Modi: Indian PM Modi's mother dies aged 99
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been cremated after she died in the early hours of the morning. She was 99 years old, and had been in hospital in western Gujarat state - where she lived - since Wednesday after her health deteriorated. "A glorious century rests...
South Africa mourns victims of tanker blast as death toll jumps to 34
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The death toll from a gas tanker explosion in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve has increased to 34 from an earlier estimate of 27, the provincial health department said on Friday.
He flew to India for New Year's Eve and met the love of his life
Nikhil, from the US, and Hirva, from India, were two twentysomethings who met by chance in a crowded beach club in Goa, India one New Year's Eve. Here's what happened next.
One of the world's most congested cities just opened its first metro line
Bangladesh on Wednesday launched its first metro rail service in the capital Dhaka, with officials and commuters hopeful it will help ease traffic in one of the world's most densely populated and congested cities.
Comments / 0