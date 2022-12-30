Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Garner Golf Course Looks to Make Needed Purchases
The Garner Golf Course is looking to add to its maintenance fleet with the purchase of a used greens mower and a utility vehicle. The Garner Golf Course Foundation will pay for these items according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt. The used greens mower is expected to be as much...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects
As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
KCCI.com
Truck hits snow plow in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — A snow plow was hit by a truck in State Center on Sunday. State Center police say the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 330 and that slick conditions played a factor in the crash. Photos shared by State Center police...
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
kchanews.com
Two Apply for pending Vacant Floyd County Supervisor Seat
It appears the Floyd County Board of Supervisors is still set to have a complete makeover to start 2023. With wins in the November general election by Democrat Mark Kuhn for District 1 and Republican Dennis Keifer in District 2, and Republican Jeff Hawbaker in District 3, it set the stage for an overhaul of the Board replacing current Supervisors Doug Kamm, Linda Tjaden and Roy Schwickerath. That will still happen, but not with Hawbaker in office.
iheart.com
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
kiow.com
’22-’23 marks three decades of 5-on-5 girls basketball at Forest City
The 2022-2023 season is special for the Forest City girls’ basketball program. Not only is the program in one of its best eras ever, but this season is the 30th of 5-on-5. Paul Jensen led Forest City to first play 5-on-5 girls basketball in the 1993-1994 season, along with the rest of the North Iowa Conference schools – Lake Mills, Osage, Northwood-Kensett, West Hancock, North Iowa, Garner-Hayfield, and Belmond-Klemme.
KCCI.com
Civil rights complaint filed against Roland-Story
STORY CITY, Iowa — The Roland-Story school district faces a civil rights complaint. It was filed by the family of a former student who said he was sexually assaulted by another student. The family claimed the district failed to respond properly to their allegations against Kade Blume. Blume is...
kiow.com
Robert “Bob” L. Johnson
Robert “Bob” L. Johnson, 88, of Forest City died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating.
kmaland.com
Conservation group urges Iowans to assist in protecting monarch butterflies
(Ames) -- In 2015, reports began to surface regarding the stark descent of the monarch butterfly population worldwide. Over the past two decades, the monarch butterfly population has declined roughly 80%, sparking widespread concern for the species and its surrounding counterparts. In that same year of 2015, Iowa State University...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to Clear Lake vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a rash of vandalism in Clear Lake. Austin Dean Mahana, 24 of Mason City was accused of using a hammer on October 17 to cause more than $10,000 in damage to a Corvette on Sunset View Drive, as well as damaging another vehicle at that location and destroying multiple mailboxes in the area.
East Lincoln Way in Ames closing for up to 4 months starting Jan. 3
AMES, Iowa — East Lincoln Way will close from Teller Avenue (580th Street) to Potter Avenue (590th Street) for construction starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. Teller Avenue will reopen for north and south traffic on Friday, Jan. 6, but everything else will remain closed during construction. According to a press...
yourfortdodge.com
Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later
Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
Victim’s family files complaint against Roland-Story CSD, sentencing date set for Blume
ROLAND, Iowa — The family of a former Roland-Story student has filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission against the school district following a felony assault that occurred in January of 2022. Kade Blume, who was 16 at the time of the assault, was initially charged with forcible felony assault as an adult […]
kiow.com
Scott Burrs
Scott Burrs, 64, of Britt, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt. Funeral service for Scott Burrs will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss officiating. Burial will be at Corwith Cemetery in rural Corwith.
KCCI.com
Two killed in wrong-way crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Part of Highway 30 near Nevada was blocked off on Thursday after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 east of Nevada. The Story County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck was...
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
stormlakeradio.com
Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts
An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
