mynewsla.com
SoCal Gets Break from Rain for New Year’s Day, But More Storms Coming
The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena calls for cloudy skies and cold temperatures but no rain, according to the National Weather Service.
mynewsla.com
Grand Park New Year’s Eve Celebration Returns After Two Years of Cancellations
Rain and gusty winds led to some performances being cut short and kept attendance light at downtown Los Angeles’ big New Year’s Eve celebration at Grand Park, officials said Sunday. Organizers had expected about 40,000 people to attend the event, but only a little more than 6,000 showed...
mynewsla.com
Body Found at Base of Cliff Near San Pedro’s Sunken City
A body was found Sunday at the base of a cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at 10:38 a.m. Sunday from county lifeguards reporting a possible fatality at the base of the cliff. The victim was located and a...
mynewsla.com
LAFD Puts Out Hay Fire In Van Nuys
Firefighters put out a fire Sunday inside a large hay pile in Van Nuys. The blaze at 12260 Van Nuys Blvd. was reported at 3:09 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The hay pile was an estimated 25 feet by 50 feet and 20 feet deep, Stewart...
mynewsla.com
Searchers Find Missing OC Hiker Dead
Searchers Saturday located the body of a 63-year-old Yorba Linda man who disappeared Friday on an early morning hike through Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea. The body of Jeffrey Morton was found about 4:15 p.m. after searchers were made aware of the specific route he used to hike, sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle told City News Service. He was found a short distance from the start of the route.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said. Police learned the pedestrian...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A man was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at 7:05 p.m. at Seventh and Spring streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 20- to 30-year-old victim was standing at the intersection when a 30-...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Murder in Shooting of USC Security Guard
A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
mynewsla.com
Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Rise
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1.5 cents Friday to $4.473. The average price is 4.8 cents more than one week ago but 54.7 cents less than one month ago and 20.3 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is $2.021 less than the record $6.494 set Oct. 5.
mynewsla.com
Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Fire That Damaged San Gabriel Mission
A man was ordered Friday to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly 2 1/2 years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59, to stand trial...
mynewsla.com
Garage Fire Spreads to Attic of Riverside Home
Flames spread from the garage of a Riverside house into its attic space Saturday evening before firefighters put them out. The fire was reported at 6:43 p.m. at a house in the 7300 block of Woodland Drive, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion chief Bruce Vanderhorst. Firefighters had the flames...
mynewsla.com
2 Men Charged with October Homicide of Rapper in Koreatown
Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was hospitalized Saturday evening after being shot by another man in Long Beach. The shooting was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police said. The man suspected of firing the weapon fled the scene, police said. Paramedics took the victim to...
mynewsla.com
Law Agencies Unite in Sending Sympathies Following Deputy’s Slaying
Law enforcement agencies throughout the region united Friday in expressing sorrow over the slaying of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was shot dead by a convicted felon during a traffic stop. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Golden...
mynewsla.com
LA County Urges COVID Precautions to Guard Against Holiday Surge
With New Year’s Eve at hand and holiday parties on tap, Los Angeles County health officials are trumpeting “three simple steps” to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. “Testing before gathering, masking while indoors or in very crowded outdoor spaces, and staying home when sick” can...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Felon in Jurupa Valley
The man accused of shooting a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is dead Friday after a confrontation with law enforcement officers and a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, leading to a freeway closure. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop in...
mynewsla.com
LA Archbishop José Gomez Hails `Beautiful Man’ Pope Benedict XVI
Los Angeles Archbishop JosÃ© Gomez paid tribute to former Pope Benedict XVI Saturday after the 95-year-old’s death was announced by the Vatican. “Our Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has gone to heaven. In this moment, as we mourn his loss, we celebrate his life, because it was a life given in service to Jesus Christ,” Gomez said.
mynewsla.com
High Chance of Rain Coming This Week in Riverside County
A wind advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday evening in the Riverside County mountains, with forecasters warning that unsecured objects could be blown down and “a few power outages may result,” according to the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 50 mph were expected in the mountains.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Artesia Leaves Woman Dead
A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where the found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Fire Captain Settles Suit Alleging Demotion Tied to Chief’s Alleged Order
A Glendale Fire Department captain has settled his lawsuit against the city, in which he alleged he was demoted and suffered other retaliation when he objected to the chief’s alleged order to use state-funded fire engines intended for fighting brush fires to handle routine calls. The accord was revealed...
