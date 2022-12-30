ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

mynewsla.com

SoCal Gets Break from Rain for New Year’s Day, But More Storms Coming

The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena calls for cloudy skies and cold temperatures but no rain, according to the National Weather Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found at Base of Cliff Near San Pedro’s Sunken City

A body was found Sunday at the base of a cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at 10:38 a.m. Sunday from county lifeguards reporting a possible fatality at the base of the cliff. The victim was located and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAFD Puts Out Hay Fire In Van Nuys

Firefighters put out a fire Sunday inside a large hay pile in Van Nuys. The blaze at 12260 Van Nuys Blvd. was reported at 3:09 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The hay pile was an estimated 25 feet by 50 feet and 20 feet deep, Stewart...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Searchers Find Missing OC Hiker Dead

Searchers Saturday located the body of a 63-year-old Yorba Linda man who disappeared Friday on an early morning hike through Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea. The body of Jeffrey Morton was found about 4:15 p.m. after searchers were made aware of the specific route he used to hike, sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle told City News Service. He was found a short distance from the start of the route.
BREA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Huntington Beach

A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said. Police learned the pedestrian...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting

A man was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at 7:05 p.m. at Seventh and Spring streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 20- to 30-year-old victim was standing at the intersection when a 30-...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Murder in Shooting of USC Security Guard

A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a USC security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near the university. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Arraignment details were not immediately known.
mynewsla.com

Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Rise

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1.5 cents Friday to $4.473. The average price is 4.8 cents more than one week ago but 54.7 cents less than one month ago and 20.3 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is $2.021 less than the record $6.494 set Oct. 5.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Fire That Damaged San Gabriel Mission

A man was ordered Friday to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly 2 1/2 years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59, to stand trial...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
mynewsla.com

Garage Fire Spreads to Attic of Riverside Home

Flames spread from the garage of a Riverside house into its attic space Saturday evening before firefighters put them out. The fire was reported at 6:43 p.m. at a house in the 7300 block of Woodland Drive, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion chief Bruce Vanderhorst. Firefighters had the flames...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

2 Men Charged with October Homicide of Rapper in Koreatown

Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting

A man was hospitalized Saturday evening after being shot by another man in Long Beach. The shooting was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police said. The man suspected of firing the weapon fled the scene, police said. Paramedics took the victim to...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Archbishop José Gomez Hails `Beautiful Man’ Pope Benedict XVI

Los Angeles Archbishop JosÃ© Gomez paid tribute to former Pope Benedict XVI Saturday after the 95-year-old’s death was announced by the Vatican. “Our Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has gone to heaven. In this moment, as we mourn his loss, we celebrate his life, because it was a life given in service to Jesus Christ,” Gomez said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

High Chance of Rain Coming This Week in Riverside County

A wind advisory was in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday evening in the Riverside County mountains, with forecasters warning that unsecured objects could be blown down and “a few power outages may result,” according to the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 50 mph were expected in the mountains.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Artesia Leaves Woman Dead

A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where the found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

