The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 1.5 cents Friday to $4.473. The average price is 4.8 cents more than one week ago but 54.7 cents less than one month ago and 20.3 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is $2.021 less than the record $6.494 set Oct. 5.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO