Falcon 9 launch successful at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Lift-off! The Falcon 9 rocket carrying SpaceX's ISI EROS C-3 mission went up on time at 11:38 p.m. Thursday night.

After reaching the low orbit destination, the rocket returned back to Earth at 11:46 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SpaceX has delayed the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket.

The new launch time is 11:38 p.m.

____

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night.

The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 11:17 p.m.

This launch is of the ISI EROS C-3 mission satellite to a low-earth orbit.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and two Starlink missions.

SpaceX says the weather forecast is 30% favorable for liftoff at this time. If for some reason the launch is delayed, the base plans a backup launch opportunity Friday at 11:37 p.m.

Here is a link to watch the launch live.