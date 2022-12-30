ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Alice, Darling’ Review: A Nervous Anna Kendrick Plays a Woman Trapped in an Abusive Relationship

By Dennis Harvey
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

A few minutes into “Alice, Darling,” audiences may be reminded of how 2020’s “The Invisible Man” opened: Anna Kendrick creeps out of bed at dawn, taking pains not to wake the partner we briefly assume she’s about to flee. But whereas that Elisabeth Moss vehicle was a monster movie given heft by its abusive-boyfriend backstory, director Mary Nighy ’s feature debut puts a woman’s difficult exit from a dangerous relationship front and center. This is a quietly powerful drama about psychological manipulation and damage, receiving a year-end qualifying run at the AMC Sunset 5 in West Hollywood on Dec. 30 before expanding to AMC theaters nationwide on Jan. 20.

In an unnamed city, Alice (Kendrick) arrives late and departs early from an overdue night out with best friends Sophia (Wunmi Mosaku) and Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn). We can tell she’s distracted, even fearful, sneaking away to the bathroom to tear her hair out — a nervous tic that escalates as the film unfolds. When we first meet the boyfriend she’s hurried home to, he seems nice enough. But tiny “off” notes and disturbing mind’s-eye flashbacks soon reveal that successful artist Simon (Charlie Carrick) is a control freak whose tormenting self-doubt and other neuroses all get taken out on Alice. He’s undermined her confidence in every way, being simultaneously demanding and belittling, begrudging the smallest attention she grants anyone but himself.

Thus, when the three women orchestrate a lakeside vacation week to celebrate Tess’ 30th birthday, Alice can only get away by lying, telling Simon she’s on an obligatory work trip. Though not physically abusive, he has driven such a paranoid wedge between her and the rest of the world, she can now barely bring herself to participate in this desperately-needed escape with trusted friends. Instead, she self-isolates, defensively batting away their concerns, demonstrating ways in which her thinking has been warped (especially as regards food and body image) — meanwhile fending off his constant, needy text messages.

At about the halfway point here, Alice has an irrational outburst that reveals the extent to which she’s suppressed cumulative panic. Soon after, she begins confiding the ugly reality of her domestic situation. But even having her phone taken away by the well-meaning besties isn’t enough to keep Simon at bay.

Alanna Francis’ nuanced script threads in a subplot about a missing young woman in this rural area, suggesting elements of murder mystery we anticipate might lead into more genre-oriented territory. That actually proves a red herring; “Alice, Darling” may frustrate those expecting its denouement to be reached by more violent or melodramatic means than those the filmmakers devise.

But the focus here is not so much on the object of Alice’s terror as it is the emotional bedrock of friendships Simon has (naturally) done his best to distance her from, and which may yet prove her salvation. While the word “intervention” is never spoken, that is this movie’s de facto gist: how people who really love you will take the risk of telling you who is only pretending as much, to your evident harm. Breaking a destructive codependency is so hard, sometimes others must strike the first severing blow for you.

It’s a strong role for Kendrick, whose character may seem less than fully defined, but then that’s part of the point — Alice’s boyfriend has insidiously worn away any part of her personality that doesn’t prioritize him. Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku are both very good as that rare screen thing, BFF figures with palpable inner lives of their own, rather than just being satellites to the protagonist. Carrick is careful not to make Simon a conspicuous monster. To the extent that we see him, he’s charming and attractive enough of the time that we understand how Alice got sucked by degrees into a relationship operating much like a slow-acting poison.

If the film could have used a stronger sense of catharsis at the end, it is nonetheless all to the good that Nighy and Francis exercise such judicious prior restraint. That keeps “Alice, Darling” from any sense of contrivance, the silent worry in Kendrick’s every gesture maintaining sufficient tension despite the lack of overt thriller devices. The thoughtful assembly is complemented in particular by Owen Pallett’s piano-based original score and Mike McLaughlin’s handsome but unshowy cinematography.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ed Helms Says ‘The Hangover’ Created a ‘Tornado of Fame,‘ Anxiety and Turmoil: ‘I Was Spinning Out and Panicking’

Ed Helms was a familiar face from “The Daily Show” and “The Office” when he landed a role in “The Hangover” alongside Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis. The 2009 comedy blockbuster launched a trilogy and, as Helms said on a recent episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, created a “tornado of fame” that left him riddled with anxiety about his career. “It was a tornado of fame and a lot of buffeting,” Helms said of his career after “The Hangover” became the highest-grossing R rated comedy in history. “It was very overwhelming.” Helms described “The Hangover” fame as...
Variety

NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series

NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
Variety

A Two-Hour Version of ‘Babylon’ Shot on Damien Chazelle’s iPhone Exists: ‘It Was a Very Uncommon Situation’

Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is one of the biggest box office bombs of the year, opening to just $5.3 million over the four-day Christmas weekend despite a production budget north of $80 million. Many box office pundits have cited the film’s gargantuan 189-minute runtime as one reason the Hollywood epic failed to connect with audiences. “Babylon” clocks in at three hours and nine minutes long, but it turns out Chazelle has a far shorter and far scrappier version of the film on his iPhone. During a recent Los Angeles Q&A for the movie (via Entertainment Weekly), Chazelle revealed that he prepared...
Variety

‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Reveals First Look at Young Lady Danbury

Netflix has released the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury in the streamer’s upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel series, “Queen Charlotte.” Played by Arsema Thomas, Agatha uses Charlotte’s ascent to the throne to forge her way into society while under the thumb of a much older husband. Strapped with a sharp understanding of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power. “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 8: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Jimmy’s Return to Beth Hitting Jamie in the Head With a Rock

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from the Season 5, Episode 8 episode of “Yellowstone,” “A Knife and No Coin,” which premiered Sunday, Jan. 1 on Paramount Network. Happy New Year! The last time we checked in with the Duttons, it was before Christmas and Jamie was plotting how to impeach his father. On this week’s mid-season finale — the last episode until summer! — we catch up with some old friends, plan assassinations and say goodbye to some Texas-bound cowboys. Dry your tears and chug some whiskey as you catch up with this week’s recap: Young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) seems pretty confident throwing...
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
Variety

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the hit sibling singing group the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at age 74. The cause of death was cancer; her publicist said she died surrounded by family. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one that...
ARKANSAS STATE
Variety

‘Kennedy Center Honors’ TV Review: U2, George Clooney and Amy Grant Master Their Reaction Shots as Other Stars Do the Saluting

Broadcast television is enough of a no-man’s-land right around the holidays that some old-school celebrate-the-arts programming manages to sneak in, offering the sight of very classy people in their tuxes for the benefit of those of us who haven’t gotten out of our pajamas in a couple of days. On the heels of last week’s excellent pre-Christmas Paul Simon tribute special, CBS is back on Wednesday night with “The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors,” offering a beautiful illusion of D.C. as a functional city in which scrappy rockers, gospel singers and mezzo sopranos can reach across the aisle, just like...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

Barbara Walters, Pioneering Journalist and Queen of Celebrity Interviews, Dies at 93

Emmy-winning newswoman and celebrity interviewer Barbara Walters, the doyenne of television news, died Friday evening at her home in New York, her publicist confirmed to Variety. She was 93.  Walters conducted interviews with the most prominent figures across politics and entertainment, from Katharine Hepburn to Monica Lewinsky to Jimmy Carter and Anwar Sadat. Having blazed a trail for women in TV news, Walters was the highest-paid television journalist at one time, earning as much as $12 million per year at ABC, where she worked from 1976 until her retirement from ABC News and from her show “The View” in May 2014. She...
Variety

Andy Cohen Clarifies CNN’s Alcohol Ban, Says He’ll Still Drink on New Year’s Eve: ‘Anderson and I Will Be Partying’

Andy Cohen confirmed to Rolling Stone that he will be drinking during CNN’s upcoming New Year’s Eve telecast. Cohen is once again hosting the network’s festivities alongside Anderson Cooper. The duo’s on-air drunken antics during New Year’s Eve have become a television staple, but Cohen courted controversy last year after he drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Cohen, while on air, addressed “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” adding, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.” CNN announced in...
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer on Her Favorite Season 3 Looks and Taking Inspiration in Lily Collins’ Bangs

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Season 3 of “Emily in Paris.” The process of designing the costumes for Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” started with a bang. Or rather, with bangs. Lily Collins, who plays the Netflix dramedy’s title role, first cut some fringe into her hair in her own life before the look made its way into the show. Attempting to turn over a new leaf after the dilemmas created by the Season 2 finale, Season 3 begins with Emily feeling manic and grabbing a pair of scissors — an ordeal that costume designer Marilyn Fitoussi found inspiring. “Everything...
Variety

Bill Cosby Plans to Tour in 2023

Bill Cosby is eyeing a return to touring in 2023. The controversial comedian said as much during a surprise Dec. 28 radio interview on “WGH Talk” with host Scott Spears. Cosby answered “yes” when asked if 2023 is the year he finally might be able to tour again. Cosby, now 85, was convicted in Pennsylvania in April 2018 of a criminal sex assault charge. He was released in 2021 following nearly three years in prison after the conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Variety

Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2022’s Winners and Losers

There may come a time when it just doesn’t make sense to rank the broadcast and cable networks anymore. Actually, that time is probably already here, with most viewing now taking place via streaming and other means. And yet, Nielsen’s numbers — which include time shifting and other ways people watch, not just live — are still the best barometer of who’s watching what in the linear world. And indeed, it’s clear that live sports are still driving linear TV — ESPN is among the few top networks to receive a double-digit boost in 2022. But crime also pays: Oxygen, which...
Variety

Ruggero Deodato, Director of Banned Horror ‘Cannibal Holocaust,’ Dies at 83

Ruggero Deodato, director of the shocking horror movie “Cannibal Holocaust,” which was so controversial it was banned in some countries, died Thursday, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported. He was 83. The 1980 film “Cannibal Holocaust” is considered one of the goriest movies of all time and cited as the first movie to use found footage. It was banned in several countries due to its graphic depictions of violence, sexual assault and animal cruelty, and it even resulted in Deodato being arrested on obscenity charges. He was accused of murdering several actors on camera to achieve the level of realistic brutality,...
Variety

‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks Plays a Florid Grump

In “A Man Called Otto,” Tom Hanks plays one of those misanthropic over-the-hill loners who never misses a chance to vent his spleen. Giving a hard time to everyone is what gets him through the day; you might call it his hobby. From Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” to Alan Arkin in “Little Miss Sunshine,” we’ve seen this sort of get-off-my-lawn curmudgeon many times before. But with the right actor and the right script, it’s a formula for yocks (and for gently rediscovered humanity) that audiences never get tired of — and Hanks, make no mistake, is the right actor...
Variety

Will ‘Avatar’ Movies Be the Rest of James Cameron’s Career? He Isn’t Concerned: ‘I Can Tell Most of the Stories I Want’ on Pandora

When it comes to his directorial output, James Cameron has been focused solely on the “Avatar” franchise for well over a decade now. In the 13 years since the original “Avatar” opened in theaters and became the highest-grossing film of all time, Cameron has developed four sequels and shot two of them in full (“Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avatar 3”). Parts of “Avatar 4” have also been shot. Should Cameron’s franchise go according to plan, “Avatar 4” will complete production and “Avatar 5” will be filmed in its entirety. Suffice to say, it’s quite possible the 68-year-old Cameron only...
Variety

George R. R. Martin Says Future ‘Game of Thrones’ Projects Have Been ‘Impacted’ by HBO Max Changes

Even future “Game of Thrones” spinoffs may not be safe from the ongoing changes at HBO Max, according to George R. R. Martin. In a blog post on Wednesday, the author wrote that some of his planned shows in the “Game of Thrones” universe have been “shelved” at the streamer. After HBO parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery in April, HBO Max’s content slate has been growing thinner to cut costs, contributing to the cancellation of shows like “Love Life,” “Minx” and “FBoy Island.” Though “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” had the biggest season finale HBO has seen since...
Variety

How to Watch 2023 Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Free Online

New Year’s Eve revelers across the globe can watch the iconic Times Square Ball Drop live from New York City online — for free, without commercials — along with a lineup of musical performances and other festivities ushering in 2023. The six-hour Times Square 2023 livestream will start at 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, 2022, and end at 12:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2023. The show will be available on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, LiveStream.com/2023 and TimesSquareBall.net, powered by Vimeo’s Livestream platform. The Times Square New Year’s Eve livestream will feature artists including Chelsea Cutler — who will perform several...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Set to Overtake ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as Year’s Highest-Grossing International Release

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has sailed past the $1.1 billion mark at the global box office. The film is also set to overtake “Top Gun: Maverick” to become the highest-grossing international release of 2022. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic added $70.4 million to its global bounty on Wednesday. That leaves it with a domestic haul of $337.8 million and an International total of $762.8 million. “Top Gun: Maverick” topped out at $770 million internationally, a figure that “Avatar: The Way of Water” should eclipse at some point on Thursday. Globally, “Top Gun: Maverick” is still the year’s highest-grossing release with...
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy