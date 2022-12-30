The style quiz of the year! What was in Edward Enninful’s memoir and how high were Valentino’s platform heels?

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy award-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of hits included Automatic and I’m So Excited, has died aged 74. She was surrounded by family at her Beverly Hills home in California when she died on New Year’s Eve, her publicist, Roger Neal, said. In...
At least nine people, some of them children, died in a crush as revellers rang in the new year at a shopping centre in Uganda’s capital, police said. After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, “a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others”, said Luke Owoyesigyire, a national police spokesperson.
Over the past 12 months, we've been treated to some memorable moments in fashion. But the most popular of all? Blake Lively's Met Gala appearance. The actress' show-stopping Versace gown, which transformed on the red carpet from one colour to another, has been crowned the most influential celebrity moment of 2022 in a study conducted by the digital agency Media Vision, which looked at more than 200 fashion moments and their search volumes, engagements and social media statistics to calculate the moment with the biggest influence.
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour.
The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration
This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Olivia Wilde reinvigorated her sheer era on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight.
While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director posed in a sweeping black gown from Dior’s resort 2023 collection. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, her Karla Welch-styled outfit included a flowing max-length hem and sleeveless bodice crafted from black floral lace, layered atop high-waisted black briefs. A wide black leather belt cinched the piece, paired with thin gold hoop earrings with a bohemian finish.
When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a pair of platform...
Tia Mowry shared a short video showing off three different outfits on her Instagram today.
Set to Tayc’s “N’y pense plus,” Mowry danced to the beat with the caption “POV: dancing is my therapy” hovering over her head.
Mowry’s first look featured a black minidress with a white pleated skirt detail. The star styled the look with shiny gold jewelry. The second outfit was a copper-colored minidress with long sleeves and a billowing scoop neckline. Finally, the last look centered around an aqua-blue silky formal gown with a high neck and a daring thigh-high side slit.
View this post on Instagram
A...
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change.
The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday.
The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with.
The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette.
Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Phoebe Gates partnered with Meno Mieux to create a sustainably friendly collection with some of her favorite pieces.
The Phoebe Gates X Meno Mieux capsule features everything from vegan leather handbags to statement-making jewelry crafted of recycled brass. All proceeds collected from the green wardrobe sale will go to Upstream – an organization that reduces unplanned pregnancy by expanding equitable access to the full range of contraceptive options.
To announce her new project, Gates styled some of the curated items in a look shared to her Instagram account yesterday. The social media star was clad in an oversized black blazer made of...
Monaleo’s booming, diamond-hard rap songs turn emasculation into an artform. On We Not Humping, she ruins a man’s life in a single line, while the raucous Body Bag finds her flipping misogynist groupie tropes: “I’m in his mouth like a toothpick / Super slut, he gon’ give it up, he like my music!”
Princess Beatrice was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech.
While stepping out for the occasion, the princess was seen at Sandringham Church and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk in a dark green coat by British label Shrimps. Likely worn over a coordinating or complementary dress, her double-breasted outerwear featured a midi length with faux-fur trim around its hem, sleeves and collar.
Completing the piece with an elegant finish was an attached belt, cinched with a clear rounded buckle that appeared to be sculpted...
Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
Michelle Obama took to the stage for the second night of her “The Light We Carry” book tour stop in Chicago, her home city, yesterday.
For the occasion, the former first lady shared the spotlight with fellow Chicago native and author Heather C. McGhee. Obama shared a video of her backstage with McGhee to her Instagram. Obama was dressed in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with burgundy boots.
The jumpsuit, like many of its kind, was collared and featured a slouchy oversized silhouette and stark white stitching that contrasted the wine-colored hue of the fabric. The style was belted in the middle, defining the...
“No rules, just fun” is the mantra that constantly guides Alessandra Rich in her creative process, which often results in a zesty cocktail that combines the pretty, the sexy and the tough, with a spritz of playfulness on top. If the brand’s sensual and provocative spring 2023 collection showed...
Mark Badgley and James Mischka have decades of meeting their customer at her big moments throughout her life and for pre-fall they chose to focus on arguably one of a woman’s biggest life events: the wedding. “Our girl loves these types of easy dresses in the summer,” Badgley said during a walk-through in their TriBeCa studio. Ideal for any number of outdoor weddings to come this summer, the duo zeroed in offering an elegant assortment of options for all types of wedding, cocktail party under the stars or summer soiree guests.
Less than a week into the invasion, the historian Yuval Noah Harari was trenchant about Vladimir Putin’s error in underestimating the Ukrainian people, declaring that “he may win all the battles but still lose the war”. As shocking images of Russian aggression were spreading fast on social media and news platforms the world over, Harari wrote: “Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village.” His was a much-needed message of hope and strength at the beginning of a brutal war, and it was read and shared by Guardian readers in their droves. Pieces about the Ukraine war dominated our most-read list, in particular articles that exposed Russian demoralisation at Putin’s reckless gamble.
Comments / 0