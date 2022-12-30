Fish and Wildlife Selects Multiple Mendocino County Rivers and Waterways for Salmon Habitat Conservation Efforts

Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County climate issues to watch in 2023
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/29/22 — “Climate win” is a complicated phrase. In my short time covering environmental issues in Mendocino County, I’ve been struck by how much our infrastructure, science, policy, and business must race to keep pace with human-caused climate change that irradiates through — literally — the air we breathe. The impacts of this rapid change are inextricable from daily life here.
Lake County News
Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
mendofever.com
Two Snapshots of the Russian River at Frog Woman Rock: One in Drought and One After a Deluge
In the aftermath of the atmospheric river that swelled the rivers of Mendocino County, many residents are crossing their fingers that these rains could beat back the pernicious drought conditions that have dogged MendoLife for several years. To provide a visual reference demonstrating the influx of water these recent stores...
A victory for salmon as superfluous dam comes down
photo credit: Courtesy of Cal Trout From the Elwha River in Washington to the Klamath in California dams are coming down and fish are moving back up the freed waterways. Not all dam removals are large scale though. Just south of the little hamlet of Leggett where Highway’s 1 and 101 meet in Mendocino County sits Cedar Creek. A tributary of the South Fork of the Eel River, Cedar Creek had been mostly cut off to spawning salmon for over 60 years thanks to a small decommissioned dam from an abandoned hatchery. Now the eight foot tall dam is gone and Peter Tira with the...
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
mendofever.com
Russian, Navarro, and Garcia Rivers Close Roads After Floodwaters Breach Their Banks
As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.]Waters Are Rising: A Comprehensive Accounting of Mendocino County’s Flooded Roads
The atmospheric river is here and Mendocino County is caught in the crosshairs. Major arteries are closed, low-lying areas are inundated, and hazardous conditions are reported across the county. We’ll be providing continual updates of major flooding and roadway hazards as they occur. If you have photographs or information, email...
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Announces Swearing In Ceremony for Newly Elected Officials
The annual swearing in ceremony for newly elected officials will take place in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. Mendocino County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Katrina...
mendofever.com
Flood Watch in Effect for Russian River in Hopland
The following is a post from the National Weather Service, Eureka Office from their Facebook page:. Heavy showers are expected from Friday through Saturday morning. Rainfall total amounts for Mendocino County will range from 3.5 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in localized areas. Rivers will rise rapidly in response. Russian River near Hopland is expected to reach 15 feet for flood stage on Saturday. At 15 feet flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect minor flooding of cropland on the west bank of the river. A Flood Watch is in place for Russian River near Hopland from late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
mendofever.com
South Cow Mountain OHV Area Temporarily Closes Due to Heavy Rain
For a certain tribe, these rains mean mud and a trip to Ukiah’s Cow Mountain, an off-roading destination that attracts mud-seekers all around NorCal. But, these rains have prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the management area. These sorts of closures are often utilized to prevent soil loss and damaging roadways.
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
mendofever.com
Tree Crashes Into Ukiah Home Downing Powerlines Causing Localized Outage
Scanner traffic beginning around 9:54 p.m. indicates a tree has crashed into a house on Ukiah’s Briggs Lane downing powerlines causing a localized electrical outage. There was reportedly one occupant inside the home located at the end of Briggs Lane when the incident occurred. They exited the home without injury.
mendofever.com
Tenant Trying To Hit RP With Broom, Subject Jumped Out Of Car – Ukiah Police Logs 12.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Banging On Front Window, Subject Burning Cardboard – Ukiah Police Logs 12.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Riding A Bike, Subject Looking In Cars – Ukiah Police Logs 12.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
New Twist for Potter Valley Project
As PG&E prepares its plan for decommissioning the inter-basin water transfer hydropower project that diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced that it is considering reopening the license. That means that, although it granted PG&E an annual license in April, it’s thinking about adding requirements for a number of wildlife protection and habitat monitoring measures that were proposed in March by the National Marine Fisheries Service, another federal regulatory agency. PG&E argues that the decommissioning process will provide plenty of opportunity to review protective measures, and that there’s no evidence of harm to embattled salmon. But FERC appears to have taken notice of legal threats by environmental groups claiming the project violates the Endangered Species Act.
mendofever.com
Bike Stop, Juvenile Problem – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
mendofever.com
Dog Bite, Open Door At Business – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
