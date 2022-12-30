Effective: 2023-01-01 22:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, with locally up to 5 feet in the western Uintas, Provo Canyon, and the Upper Cottonwoods. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...All mountain routes will see winter driving conditions. Traction laws have been enacted in some locations. The heavy, wet snow has the potential to cause damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Avalanche danger is high to extreme for many areas with this storm. Check the avalanche forecast at utahavalanchecenter.org prior to heading to the backcountry through at least Monday.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO