Effective: 2023-01-01 22:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in southern portions of Uinta County, WY. Gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions will occur. The heavy, wet snow has the potential to cause damage to trees and power lines. Gusty winds across southwest Wyoming this evening will lead to reduced visibilities and blowing and drifting snow.

