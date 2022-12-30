Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Lincoln County, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches around Pinedale, and additional accumulations of 4 to 7 inches across southern Lincoln County, including around Kemmerer. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and South Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches near Riverton and Shoshoni. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches near Hudson and Lander. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wind River Basin and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. The heaviest snow is expected this evening through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in southern portions of Uinta County, WY. Gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions will occur. The heavy, wet snow has the potential to cause damage to trees and power lines. Gusty winds across southwest Wyoming this evening will lead to reduced visibilities and blowing and drifting snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Up to 15 inches at higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, Natrona County Lower Elevations and Casper Mountain. * WHEN...Until 11 PM Monday. The heaviest snow is expected today and tonight. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. Near whiteout conditions are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow could result in road closures including Interstate 25.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in southern portions of Uinta County, WY. Gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions will occur. The heavy, wet snow has the potential to cause damage to trees and power lines. Gusty winds across southwest Wyoming this evening will lead to reduced visibilities and blowing and drifting snow.
