Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches across the Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across the eastern Bighorn Mountains, with higher amounts possible across the southern Bighorns. Additional accumulations of around an inch across the western Bighorn Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, and the Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. Travel may be especially difficult over Powder River Pass, and going through the Wind River Canyon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost.

BIG HORN COUNTY, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO