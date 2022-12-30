Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Green River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches near Riverton and Shoshoni. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches near Hudson and Lander. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wind River Basin and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. The heaviest snow is expected this evening through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches across the Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across the eastern Bighorn Mountains, with higher amounts possible across the southern Bighorns. Additional accumulations of around an inch across the western Bighorn Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, and the Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. Travel may be especially difficult over Powder River Pass, and going through the Wind River Canyon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across the eastern Wind River Range, and 3 to 6 inches across the western Wind River Range. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. Travel over South Pass could be extremely dangerous due to winter conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Backcountry enthusiasts including snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Big Horn Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Big Horn Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Southern Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
