ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Indian PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben dies at 99

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNJU3_0jyQXyE700

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi ’s mother Heeraben Modi has died at the age of 99.

Mr Modi, who used to visit his mother often to seek her blessings on important occasions and festivals, performed her last rites in Gandhinagar city in western Gujarat state on Friday morning.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” Mr Modi said in a tweet to pay tribute to his mother.

“In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

Heeraben had been admitted to a hospital on Wednesday with high-blood pressure issues.

On Friday, the UN Mehta Heart Hospital said she passed away at 3.30am local time while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mr Modi was seen visiting the hospital to meet his centenary mother and remained there for more than an hour.

Born on 18 June 1923, Heeraben is survived by five sons and one daughter – Somabhai, Amritbhai, Narendra, Prahlad, Pankaj and daughter Vasantiben.

The prime minister visited his mother to celebrate her 99th birthday and penned an emotional note in his blog, saying: “My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers!”

He traced his mother’s struggles in her childhood, saying she lost her mother to the Spanish Flu pandemic and did not get her affection while growing up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qzjr_0jyQXyE700

“She does not even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her lap. She spent her entire childhood without her mother. She could not throw tantrums at her mother, as we all do,” he added.

“She could not rest in her mother’s lap like we all do. She could not even go to school and learn to read and write.

“Her childhood was one of poverty and deprivation.”

On Friday, Mr Modi remembered his mother’s words when he met him for her 99th birthday.

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which I always keep in mind, that work with intelligence, live life with purity,” he wrote in Hindi and Gujarat.

Condolences poured soon after the announcement as several ministers, his party and opposition members, as well as other prominent people from all walks of life expressed sorrow on Mr Modi’s loss.

Opposition Congress party politician Rahul Gandhi said: “At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family.”

President Droupadi Murmu said Mr Modi imbibed the spirit of “honour your mother as God” and the values of Heeraben in life.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraba’s hundred years of struggling life is a symbol of Indian ideals,” she said. “I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!”

After cremating his mother, Mr Modi resumed work and joined the scheduled inauguration ceremony of Vande Bharat express train in West Bengal through video conferencing and virtually flagged off the first train.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Modi apologised for not attending the event physically due to her mother’s demise before beginning his speech.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, one of the most vocal critics of prime minister, urged him to take some rest, adding “your mother is our mother”.

“Please take some rest, I don’t know how to condole your mother’s death, your mother is our mother. I remember my mother also,” she told Mr Modi.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

India's top court upholds legality of 2016 currency ban

India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank.The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India’s currency invalid without warning. They contended that the move was not a considered decision of the government and should be struck down by the court. Four judges in the five-member bench said the government made the decision after consulting with the Reserve Bank of India and stated there was no flaw in the decision-making process.Justice BV Nagarathna, however,...
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: New Delhi's homeless shiver in biting cold

When midnight approaches in New Delhi and a freezing fog settles over the Indian capital, thousands of homeless people spread torn mattresses and blankets on the pavements and lie on them to keep warm.Those who can’t afford the blankets spend the night around a smoldering fire built with garbage and discarded cardboard boxes. Others hunker down in a government shelter system.It’s a scene that repeats itself every year when India’s capital experiences a harsh bout of winter cold, blamed for killing scores of homeless people and leaving tens of thousands of others shivering on the streets.On Sunday, New Delhi...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy