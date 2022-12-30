Read full article on original website
FTX Japan Planning to Resume Customer Withdrawals
FTX Japan users can look forward to having their funds returned to them in the coming weeks. Japanese regulations meant that user funds were segregated from the exchange’s money. Sam Bankman-Fried commingled user funds and traded with them through Alameda. FTX Japan customers can look forward to getting their...
The Week in Crypto – FTX, Mango Markets and 3Commas
No. 3 – 3Commas CEO Finally Admits API Breach. The CEO of trading protocol 3Commas finally admitted this week that hundreds of thousands of stolen user APIs came from his company and not from exchanges. Yuriy Sorokin had blamed exchanges and users themselves for being sloppy in their security practices, when the users were saying that 3Commas was the common denominator.
