CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — No. 10 UCLA wasn’t the same team without leading scorer Charisma Osborne and Oregon State took advantage of her absence. Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Beavers (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) in a 77-72 win on Sunday. It was Oregon State’s first victory of the season against a ranked opponent.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO