Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
Porterville Recorder
No. 7 Virginia Tech 68, No. 13 North Carolina 65
VIRGINIA TECH (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.182, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Amoore 6-14, King 3-7, Gregg 2-6, Soule 1-1, Traylor 0-2, Geiman 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Gregg 1, King 1, Kitley 1, Soule 1) Turnovers: 20 (Amoore 7, Kitley 6, Soule 4, Gregg 1, King 1, Traylor 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Taylor scores 24 as Butler takes down Georgetown 80-51
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Taylor's 24 points off of the bench led Butler to an 80-51 victory against Georgetown on Sunday night that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play. Georgetown hasn't won a conference game since beating Xavier...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 81, USC 71
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Peterson 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Thomas 0-2, White 0-2, Dixon-Waters 0-4, Ellis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellis, Peterson). Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 3, Peterson 3, Dixon-Waters, Ellis, Morgan, White, Wright). Steals: 4 (Peterson 2, Ellis, Johnson). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79
Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Murray 3-9, C.McCaffery 2-3, P.McCaffery 1-4, Perkins 1-4, Sandfort 0-2, Ulis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca). Turnovers: 7 (Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery 2, Murray, Perkins). Steals: 3 (P.McCaffery, Perkins, Ulis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
TULANE 96, MEMPHIS 89
Percentages: FG .426, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Davis 3-8, Lomax 2-3, Franklin 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, Hardaway 1-3, D.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (C.Lawson 4, McCadden 3). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, D.Williams 3, Franklin 2, Kennedy 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, Hardaway). Steals: 11 (D.Williams...
Porterville Recorder
Florida St. 99, Georgia Tech 58
FLORIDA ST. (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.231, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Latson 3-6, Turnage 3-4, Howard 2-4, Gordon 2-3, Massengill 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 2, Myers 2, Latson 1, Massengill 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 17 (Timpson 4, Latson 3, Myers 3, Bejedi 2, Gordon...
Porterville Recorder
No. 9 LSU 88, Vanderbilt 63
LSU (14-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Carson 3-5, Johnson 2-4, Morris 2-8) Blocked Shots: 8 (Williams 4, Johnson 2, Reese 1, Morris 1) Turnovers: 17 (Reese 6, Poole 4, Johnson 3, Williams 1, Carson 1, Morris 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Morris 3, Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Temple 70, Cincinnati 61
CINCINNATI (10-5) Lakhin 3-8 5-10 11, Adams-Woods 5-12 0-1 11, Davenport 3-6 0-0 9, DeJulius 5-13 1-1 13, Nolley 6-12 2-2 15, Oguama 0-0 0-1 0, Skillings 1-6 0-0 2, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 8-15 61. TEMPLE (8-7) Hicks 4-8 2-2 13, Jongkuch 0-2...
Porterville Recorder
IONA 73, SAINT PETER'S 55
Percentages: FG .370, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Dasher 2-6, Murray 1-2, Rivera 0-1, Sow 0-1, Young 0-1, Bland 0-2, Cardaci 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rivera, Sow, Young). Turnovers: 6 (Reid 2, Saddler 2, Murray, Washington). Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Rivera,...
Porterville Recorder
INDIANA STATE 68, VALPARAISO 50
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (McCauley 3-5, Hobbs 1-1, McKnight 1-3, Neese 1-3, Avila 0-2, Kent 0-2, Larry 0-2, Henry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCauley). Turnovers: 10 (McCauley 4, Neese 2, Henry, Larry, McKnight, Stephens). Steals: 6 (McCauley 3, Henry,...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi 61, Mississippi St. 50
MISSISSIPPI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.3, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Baker 3-5, Collins 1-9, Eaton 1-3, Taylor 0-3, Davis 0-2) Blocked Shots: 9 (Igbokwe 4, Singleton 2, Collins 1, Scott 1, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 17 (Scott 3, Taylor 3, Collins 2, Baker 2, Igbokwe 2, Team 2, Davis 1,...
Porterville Recorder
MICHIGAN 81, MARYLAND 46
Percentages: FG .265, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Hart 1-2, Long 1-2, Young 1-2, Cornish 1-3, Martinez 1-3, Batchelor 0-2, Scott 0-3, Carey 0-8). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batchelor, Scott, Swanton-Rodger). Turnovers: 12 (Scott 2, Young 2, Batchelor, Carey, Cornish, Emilien, Hart, Long, Reese,...
Porterville Recorder
Panthers' division title hopes dashed in 30-24 loss to Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carolina fired its coach after a 1-4 start, then traded star running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. Somehow, the Panthers managed to play themselves back into the race for the NFC South championship. They came into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay controlling their own destiny, but a 30-24 loss ended the Panthers' division title hopes.
Porterville Recorder
Clemson 60, Wake Forest 59
CLEMSON (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Perpignan 3-6, Robinson 1-3, Hank 1-2, Bradford 0-2, Whitehorn 0-1, Ott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Hank 3, Bradford 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bradford 2, Elmore 2, Hank 2, Perpignan 2, Robinson 2, Whitehorn 2, Inyang 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
Porterville Recorder
Illinois 90, No. 12 Iowa 86
ILLINOIS (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.3, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Bryant 3-3, Peebles 2-3, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Cook 1-7, Oden 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Bostic 3, Oden 1) Turnovers: 15 (Bryant 4, Bostic 2, Cook 2, McKenzie 2, Oden 2, Shoup-Hill 1, Peebles 1, Ndour 1) Steals: 7 (McKenzie 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 77, No. 10 UCLA 72
OREGON ST. (9-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.6, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Aaron 4-6, von Oelhoffen 1-4, Mannen 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (von Oelhoffen 2, Yeaney 1, Beers 1) Turnovers: 14 (Beers 4, von Oelhoffen 3, Aaron 2, Yeaney 2, Mannen 1, Pietsch 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (von Oelhoffen...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 123, Boston 111
Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).
Comments / 0