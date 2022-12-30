ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
No. 7 Virginia Tech 68, No. 13 North Carolina 65

VIRGINIA TECH (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.182, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Amoore 6-14, King 3-7, Gregg 2-6, Soule 1-1, Traylor 0-2, Geiman 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Gregg 1, King 1, Kitley 1, Soule 1) Turnovers: 20 (Amoore 7, Kitley 6, Soule 4, Gregg 1, King 1, Traylor 1) Steals:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Taylor scores 24 as Butler takes down Georgetown 80-51

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Taylor's 24 points off of the bench led Butler to an 80-51 victory against Georgetown on Sunday night that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play. Georgetown hasn't won a conference game since beating Xavier...
WASHINGTON, DC
WASHINGTON STATE 81, USC 71

Percentages: FG .431, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Peterson 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Thomas 0-2, White 0-2, Dixon-Waters 0-4, Ellis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ellis, Peterson). Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 3, Peterson 3, Dixon-Waters, Ellis, Morgan, White, Wright). Steals: 4 (Peterson 2, Ellis, Johnson). Technical...
PULLMAN, WA
PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79

Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Murray 3-9, C.McCaffery 2-3, P.McCaffery 1-4, Perkins 1-4, Sandfort 0-2, Ulis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca). Turnovers: 7 (Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery 2, Murray, Perkins). Steals: 3 (P.McCaffery, Perkins, Ulis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
TULANE 96, MEMPHIS 89

Percentages: FG .426, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Davis 3-8, Lomax 2-3, Franklin 2-4, Kennedy 2-4, Hardaway 1-3, D.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (C.Lawson 4, McCadden 3). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, D.Williams 3, Franklin 2, Kennedy 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, Hardaway). Steals: 11 (D.Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
Florida St. 99, Georgia Tech 58

FLORIDA ST. (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.231, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Latson 3-6, Turnage 3-4, Howard 2-4, Gordon 2-3, Massengill 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 2, Myers 2, Latson 1, Massengill 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 17 (Timpson 4, Latson 3, Myers 3, Bejedi 2, Gordon...
ATLANTA, GA
No. 9 LSU 88, Vanderbilt 63

LSU (14-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Carson 3-5, Johnson 2-4, Morris 2-8) Blocked Shots: 8 (Williams 4, Johnson 2, Reese 1, Morris 1) Turnovers: 17 (Reese 6, Poole 4, Johnson 3, Williams 1, Carson 1, Morris 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Morris 3, Johnson 2,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Temple 70, Cincinnati 61

CINCINNATI (10-5) Lakhin 3-8 5-10 11, Adams-Woods 5-12 0-1 11, Davenport 3-6 0-0 9, DeJulius 5-13 1-1 13, Nolley 6-12 2-2 15, Oguama 0-0 0-1 0, Skillings 1-6 0-0 2, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 8-15 61. TEMPLE (8-7) Hicks 4-8 2-2 13, Jongkuch 0-2...
CINCINNATI, OH
IONA 73, SAINT PETER'S 55

Percentages: FG .370, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Dasher 2-6, Murray 1-2, Rivera 0-1, Sow 0-1, Young 0-1, Bland 0-2, Cardaci 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rivera, Sow, Young). Turnovers: 6 (Reid 2, Saddler 2, Murray, Washington). Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Rivera,...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
INDIANA STATE 68, VALPARAISO 50

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (McCauley 3-5, Hobbs 1-1, McKnight 1-3, Neese 1-3, Avila 0-2, Kent 0-2, Larry 0-2, Henry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCauley). Turnovers: 10 (McCauley 4, Neese 2, Henry, Larry, McKnight, Stephens). Steals: 6 (McCauley 3, Henry,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Mississippi 61, Mississippi St. 50

MISSISSIPPI (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.3, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Baker 3-5, Collins 1-9, Eaton 1-3, Taylor 0-3, Davis 0-2) Blocked Shots: 9 (Igbokwe 4, Singleton 2, Collins 1, Scott 1, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 17 (Scott 3, Taylor 3, Collins 2, Baker 2, Igbokwe 2, Team 2, Davis 1,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MICHIGAN 81, MARYLAND 46

Percentages: FG .265, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Hart 1-2, Long 1-2, Young 1-2, Cornish 1-3, Martinez 1-3, Batchelor 0-2, Scott 0-3, Carey 0-8). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batchelor, Scott, Swanton-Rodger). Turnovers: 12 (Scott 2, Young 2, Batchelor, Carey, Cornish, Emilien, Hart, Long, Reese,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Panthers' division title hopes dashed in 30-24 loss to Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carolina fired its coach after a 1-4 start, then traded star running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. Somehow, the Panthers managed to play themselves back into the race for the NFC South championship. They came into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay controlling their own destiny, but a 30-24 loss ended the Panthers' division title hopes.
TAMPA, FL
Clemson 60, Wake Forest 59

CLEMSON (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Perpignan 3-6, Robinson 1-3, Hank 1-2, Bradford 0-2, Whitehorn 0-1, Ott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Hank 3, Bradford 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bradford 2, Elmore 2, Hank 2, Perpignan 2, Robinson 2, Whitehorn 2, Inyang 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
CLEMSON, SC
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Illinois 90, No. 12 Iowa 86

ILLINOIS (13-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.3, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Bryant 3-3, Peebles 2-3, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Cook 1-7, Oden 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Bostic 3, Oden 1) Turnovers: 15 (Bryant 4, Bostic 2, Cook 2, McKenzie 2, Oden 2, Shoup-Hill 1, Peebles 1, Ndour 1) Steals: 7 (McKenzie 3,...
IOWA STATE
Oregon St. 77, No. 10 UCLA 72

OREGON ST. (9-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.6, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Aaron 4-6, von Oelhoffen 1-4, Mannen 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (von Oelhoffen 2, Yeaney 1, Beers 1) Turnovers: 14 (Beers 4, von Oelhoffen 3, Aaron 2, Yeaney 2, Mannen 1, Pietsch 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (von Oelhoffen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Denver 123, Boston 111

Percentages: FG .460, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (J.Brown 4-8, D.White 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-2, Williams 0-1, Brogdon 0-3, Smart 0-4, Tatum 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (D.White, Horford, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Tatum 5, Williams 2, Williams III 2, Brogdon, D.White, Pritchard, Smart).

