Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
2023 Rose Bowl: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Rose Bowl, where No. 8 Utah Utes will take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in Pasadena, California, in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”
Stanford Daily
Men’s basketball unable to finish improbable comeback against Utah
The Utah Utes (11-4, 4-0 Pac-12) escaped Maples Pavilion with a 71 -66 victory against the Stanford Cardinal (5-9, 0-4 Pac-12) on New Year’s Eve. This is the second time Stanford has started 0-4 in conference play during head coach Jerod Haase’s tenure on the Farm. A poor...
kslsports.com
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally
LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
ABC 4
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
Could inclement weather play a factor for Utah, Penn State in Rose Bowl?
The Utes are preparing for rain in Monday’s game.
ksl.com
'What a beautiful omen': Shah details why transfer Miles Battle is a big addition to Utes
PASADENA, Calif. — Texas Tech was on the verge of blowing the game wide open in the final minutes of its Texas Bowl meeting against SEC foe Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Red Raiders controlled a 35-19 lead and were driving down field for another score when sophomore running back Cam'Ron Valdez escaped for what looked like another easy touchdown score on a 29-yard play. Just behind him, though, was Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle looking to disrupt the score.
KXLY
WSU falls to No. 11 Utah in Leger-Walker’s absence
PULLMAN, WA. — Washington State women’s basketball suffered a defeat to No. 11 Utah on Friday. 71-66. The Cougars were without leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who returned to her home country of New Zealand due to a personal family issue. Bella Murekatete led WSU with 20 points. The...
BYU football gets commitment from Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho
Weylin Lapuaho, who entered the transfer portal after his freshman season with the Utah State Aggies, announced on Twitter that he is transferring to BYU
kjzz.com
Utes football player caught up in flight cancelations this week on way to Pasadena
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Rose Bowl — an experience of a lifetime for a college football player. But for one University of Utah redshirt freshman, it was a messy travel experience just to get to Pasadena. “He told me, he said, 'you know, dad, this is...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
hawaiinewsnow.com
BYU football player dead, 3 injured after 15-foot retaining wall collapses in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A BYU football player is dead and three others were seriously injured after a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed in Kailua on Friday, authorities said. According to a recent post the school’s website, the 6-foot-7 Kailua High School graduate played football for BYU as a redshirt freshman...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Utah (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Utah. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Utah. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
mountainexpressmagazine.com
Queen of the Hill – Lindsey Vonn
Utah holds a special place in the heart of legendary ski racer Lindsey Vonn. At age 17, she made her Olympic debut here at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games, competing in two events including the slalom at Deer Valley, and notching a top-10 finish in the combined. Twenty years later, at age 38, Vonn is having a full-circle moment as she helps spearhead the efforts to bring the Winter Olympics back to Salt Lake City in 2030 or possibly 2034.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
kjzz.com
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
Comments / 0