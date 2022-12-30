Read full article on original website
Rio Dell aftershock causes massive power outage for North Coast residents
RIO DELL, CALIF. — Over one thousand residents are without power following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the community of Rio Dell earlier this morning. According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,074 residents have lost power in the Rio Dell area. There's currently no estimated time...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers
Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Residents in the community of Rio Dell in Humbolt County were shaken this morning by an earthquake.The earthquake, which was measured as 5.4, struck around 10:35 a.m. about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, the United States Geological Survey tweeted shortly after.This incident comes almost two weeks after a 6.4-magnitude quake in Humboldt County left two people dead.
Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday
The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
New Year’s Day Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Update From the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka. There is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
THE ECONEWS REPORT: California’s Third Shakiest Earthquake?
Humboldt’s Queen of Quakes, Dr. Lori Dengler professor emeritus of geology at CalPoly Humboldt, joins Gang Green to break down the recent 6.4 magnitude rumbler. It wasn’t just you: that was a big one! It was the third most “shaky” recorded earthquake in California’s history (as measured by peak ground acceleration), with 1.46 g-force of acceleration.
5.4 earthquake rattles N. California; heavy rains leave residents without power
A moderate New Year’s Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell...
Slides, Downed Trees, and Wild Waters: Images From 2022 Year’s End Storm
A wild storm slapped the North Coast yesterday and early this morning leaving roads closed, trees down, and rivers swollen as 2022 took a last hard swing at residents. Rather than fill the page with words, here are videos and photos that we thought were compelling–moving progressively southward from images at the west end of Trinity County in the above photo from Caltrans to the most compelling image taken north of Willits at the bottom:
[UPDATE 12:42 a.m.] Vehicle Flipped Over Behind Locked Gate at Humboldt Bay Wildlife Refuge
A vehicle is flipped over behind a locked gate at Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge (1020 Ranch Road), according to a call that came into the Emergency Dispatch call center at 12:04 a.m. An occupant was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and then it rolled on top of their arm,...
Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
Sgt. Wilson officially retires from EPD with emotional final sendoff
EUREKA, Calif. — After serving the community for over two decades serving Humboldt County as a whole, Sgt. Eddie Wilson ended his tenure with the Eureka Police Department on Dec. 28. Wilson started his career in 19-96 as a reserve officer with the Arcata Police Department, later transferring to...
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
Boil-Water Notice Issued for Much of Mitchell Road and the Surrounding Area, Says Humboldt CSD
Press release from the Humboldt Community Services District:. Due to the recent water outage, which occurred on January 1, 2023, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Humboldt County Health Department, and the Humboldt Community Services District are advising residents of Gregory Lane, Browns Road, Lentell Road, Kluck Lane, and a portion of Mitchell Road to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help
Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
Highway 199 Scheduled to Close January 3 & 4 Due to Tree Work, Detour Available
Heads up to Del Norte County travelers: U.S. 199 near the 101 junction will be fully closed again on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Travelers should use Route 197 as a detour. A contractor has been conducting inclement weather preparations in the...
Maggie Carey: Co-Founder of Briceland Vineyards Winery, Education Advocate, & Back-to-Lander
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Maggie Carey, a longtime resident of Briceland in Southern Humboldt County, died of...
Renter’s Home Seriously Damaged in New Year’s Day Quake
Reports of damage from today’s quake is just beginning to come in. But we spoke to one victim, Monica Welch, who told us that she, her husband, and her son were sitting on their bed when big shake struck her town of Rio Dell. “[E]verything started shaking,” she told...
