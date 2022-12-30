ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The world in 2023 (with an eye toward 2024) | SLOAN

By Kelly Sloan
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Kelly Sloan

It has become a bit of a personal tradition of mine to write my final column of the year as something of a review of the world scene. I am hardly one to buck tradition, so let’s commence:

The predominant international event of the past year has unquestioningly been Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing war that continues to slog toward its first anniversary. I have pointed out in this space before, the global impacts of the conflict, the most practical and immediate one being the illumination of the existential need for realistic energy policy. Germany serves as the most prominent example. That country dabbled as much or more than any other in the chimera of “green energy," quietly confident that they assumed no real risk in eschewing fracking, or coal, or nuclear power, knowing that hordes of Russian natural gas lay just a short pipeline trip away.

Russia’s war changed all that; now Germany and other European countries are scrambling to re-ignite coal-fired plants, put nuclear power online, and find new sources of oil and gas. Even with these efforts Europe is now a net importer of chemicals for the first time in the modern age, and can do little but pray for a mild winter to mitigate the most tragic of consequences.

Of course, the more abstract and longer-term impact of the war is the adjustment in the geopolitical zeitgeist. Clear minds never really bought into the post-Cold War dream of a neutered pacific Russia that would simply osmose into Western Civilization. The invasion of Ukraine merely punctuated the point in a rather direct, brutal and unavoidable manner. With due apologies to the brilliant Francis Fukuyama and his often-misinterpreted book, it appears history has not yet ended in Europe.

In terms of military strategy, the preeminent consideration is the surprising success of the Ukrainian forces, or perhaps more accurately the unexpected incompetence of the Russian military. Russia’s failure to attain air superiority and win the war — or even hold substantial territorial gains — in the first days or weeks caused a lot of pause buttons to be pressed around the world. We may never know for sure, but it is entirely possible, for example, that that failure brought not just the Russian army to a thudding halt in Ukraine, but also possibly Russian plans for Georgia or the Kaliningrad Oblast. Certainly it raised some eyebrows and frustrated some operations officers in Beijing.

Which brings us to the other focal point of global anxiety, China. One cannot talk about China’s threat to world order, peace and stability in the western Pacific without talking about Taiwan, which Beijing ostensibly views (incorrectly) as a renegade province of the People’s Republic, but more importantly views (correctly) as an impediment to Red Chinese naval ambitions in the Pacific. The failure of Russia’s air force in the Ukraine may have bought Taipei some time; nonetheless, China has stepped up its saber-rattling in the Formosa strait, starting with its aggressive drills around the island following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit there in August.

Just a few days ago, over the Christmas weekend, the PRC sent a record number of combat planes and ships across the median line separating the two China’s, the largest incursion yet by Chinese Communist forces into Taiwanese territory. This in response to “aggressive” U.S. moves in the National Defense Authorization Act which included some moderate baby steps toward helping Taiwan fend off a likely Chinese invasion, including a relatively paltry $10 billion over the next five years to finance weapons, ammunition and other military hardware to Taipei, as well as provide training and other assistance.

This episode highlights the need for a more clearly defined U.S. policy toward Taiwan — not only in terms of military assurances and assistance, but in trade as well. Strengthening our economic ties with a regional ally and civilizational kindred soul would be in both Taiwan’s and America’s best interest. “Supply chain issues” has become a year-defining term for 2022, much like “social distancing” was for 2020, “hanging chad” was for 2000, and “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” was for 1996. And a great deal of those supply chain woes are traceable to China and its barbaric, every-step-a-mistake COVID policy. Much could be alleviated by shifting our economic allegiances from the PRC to the ROC, starting with including Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum and pushing ahead with a bilateral free trade agreement with Taipei.

Dealing ably with all of the above, plus other places — most notably Iran and the ever-combustible Middle East — requires a clear-headed and focused American foreign policy, something we haven’t really had since at least 2009. Gov. Jared Polis has ambitions to be president, as does Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a few others. Whoever runs in 2024 will need to have serious approaches to these problems, and lets hope they use 2023 to formulate them.

Kelly Sloan is a political and public affairs consultant and a recovering journalist based in Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

71 Chinese warplanes, 7 ships head toward Taiwan in 24-hour show of force

China's military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China's military harassment of Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party's People's Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis.Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly...
WASHINGTON STATE
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
americanmilitarynews.com

US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
The Week

If China invades Taiwan

After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation? Here's everything you need to know:  Why would China invade? China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and aimed for reunification with the island nation of 24 million people, located just 110 miles across the Taiwan Strait. The two have been separate entities since the Chinese civil war in 1949, when Mao Zedong's Red Army defeated the forces of Chinese nationalist Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to Taiwan and set up an authoritarian government there. After Chiang's death in 1975, the island transitioned into a prosperous democracy; it is...
HAWAII STATE
Ty D.

Is TikTok Getting Banned in the United States?

A bill was introduced in congress to ban TikTok. Photo by(Solen Feyissa on Unsplash) Why? Well, according to this press release: "To protect Americans from the threat posed by certain foreign adversaries using current or potential future social media companies that those foreign adversaries control to surveil Americans, learn sensitive data about Americans, or spread influence campaigns, propaganda, and censorship."
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
AFP

Philippines 'concerned' over China land reclamation in disputed sea

The Philippines said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the disputed South China Sea. "We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the Philippine foreign ministry said late Tuesday in response.
WASHINGTON STATE
World

'Brazil is back': Lula promises to once again lift Brazil onto the international scene

For much of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s time in office, one man was the guiding light for Brazil’s foreign policy — US President Donald Trump. “I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer than they’ve ever been,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Bolsonaro in mid-2019.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy