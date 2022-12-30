LYNDHURST, N.J. – September 20, 2022 – Filippo Berio, one of the nation’s top-selling olive oil and pesto brands, introduces two vegan pestos to its sizeable pesto lineup. The 155-year-old Italian brand has launched Basil and Sundried Tomato flavors that feature tofu as a replacement for cheese while retaining the brand’s signature extra virgin olive oil, high-quality ingredients and authentic pesto flavor.

5 HOURS AGO