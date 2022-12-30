Read full article on original website
Job seekers should take a closer look at open listings in the new year as a new salary transparency law will take effect.The updated rules will require companies with 15 or more employees to list the pay range on job postings starting on January 1."As long as they are truly paying people within that pay range, that they are paying people $50,000 and they are paying someone else $100,000 for that same job, they now have to justify that there is a reason for it," said employment-law expert Robert Eassa. He also notes current employees can request a pay range for their current role.If employers do not add the pay range, people can sue or file a complaint with the Labor Commissioners Office.And if employers do not add the pay range, people can sue or file a complaint with the California Labor Commissioner's Office, where they can be fined from $100 to $10,000.
The Gates Foundation Announces $1.1 Billion Investment To Close Racial Education Gap
The major investment aims to support efforts to equip Black students with the tools they need to build strong math skills. Nationally, 86% of white 4th graders were at least on grade level in mathematics. Only 55% of Black students could say the same. This staggering disparity is an issue...
The Nature and Benefits of Earning an Ed.D. Degree
The Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) is ideal for working professionals and leaders advancing their careers in many fields. Graduates who earn an Ed.D. gain in-depth knowledge in quantitative and qualitative research methods. The Ed.D. is practice-based, adaptable, and valuable. The Ed.D. offers proof of preparedness as a scholar-practitioner, able to...
