Governor announces Project Restore grant recipients

ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan on Dec. 7 announced awards for 376 businesses through Project Restore, an economic recovery initiative that provides financial incentives for small businesses to revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces. The businesses, in all 23 counties and Baltimore City, will receive $24.5 million through the initiative — including $8.8 million in property assistance grants and $15.7 million in business operations grants.

“Project Restore has been an incredible success in advancing our mission to make Maryland Open For Business, and today’s awards extend that impact even further in downtowns and on Main Streets across the state,” said Hogan. “We’re now able to extend the initiative’s impact even further across the state — with just over 80% of this round of grants going to minority-owned businesses — supporting jobs and economic recovery for years to come.”