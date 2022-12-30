ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 12-30,2022 Warm and Rainy

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Rains are going to stick around until tomorrow early evening and your New Years Eve looks warm and dry right now. May hear a rumble of thunder here and there with this next front, but, no snow and nothing severe expected. We will watch for localized flooding.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Friday Night Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 54. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

The post WEATHER 12-30,2022 Warm and Rainy appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

New Years Day 2023 Weather

What a start to the New Year!! Rains and winds will return tomorrow…but not today! For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here New Year’s Day Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. […] The post New Years Day 2023 Weather appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-29,2022 Windy, Warm, Showers

Not a bad way to end the year. It will be windy, but unseasonably warm and it looks like rain will get out of here in time for New Year’s Eve Festivities. Those heading to Titans tailgate, pack a light rain jacket just in case. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county […] The post WEATHER 12-29,2022 Windy, Warm, Showers appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-28,2022 Windy and Warmer

We will see steadily climbing temps for the next week and periods of rain and possibly some storms. Winds will continue to be brisk and gusty for the next couple of days. For those curious about their New Years Eve plans, it is a 50/50 chance rain and storms will move out by early evening. […] The post WEATHER 12-28,2022 Windy and Warmer appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-27,2022 Big Warm-up Coming

Today we will see somewhat warmer temps and calm winds, but beginning tomorrow we will see gusty winds, but, more spring-like temps in the mid 50s-60s through the weekend. Yes, there is a chance of rain, but, it isn’t forecast as a total washout. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here […] The post WEATHER 12-27,2022 Big Warm-up Coming appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-26,2022 Snow Mix Back In Forecast

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until mid morning Monday. The prolonged period of cold temperatures increases the risk for impacts to people, pets, and pipes. A dusting to half an inch of snowfall is possible on Monday, mainly north of I-40. No major impacts are expected at this time. For your Close to […] The post WEATHER 12-26,2022 Snow Mix Back In Forecast appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tips for Driving in Icy and Snowy Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon on Monday. Light snow showers will move through the area-accumulations 1″ or less. Roads will quickly become snow-covered and potentially slick, possibly causing travel issues. Please be patient if you have to travel. We had crews out early this morning, and […] The post Tips for Driving in Icy and Snowy Conditions appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning

Good Morning. We are hoping you are bundled up and staying warm. Here is what we know this morning after last night’s Winter Storm Elliott: Widespread Power Outages- We are seeing the biggest problems in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford. But the numbers are lower than expected with NES leading the way with 1600+ outages. Roads […] The post Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills

The sun will be out this weekend , but , it will be hard to know it. It is going to be bitter cold. A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Friday. We won’t see temps above freezing until maybe Monday,but, probably Tuesday. Despite the sun, thawing in this temps will be minimal. […] The post 2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, […] The post WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Southwest Airlines States They Will Return to Normal Operations by Friday

The Southwest Airlines delays and changes continue this week causing travelers more headaches getting home or to their holiday destinations. On Thursday, Southwest released a statement which says by Friday, December 30th they plan to return to normal operations with little disruptions. Stating, “We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made to realign Crew, their […] The post Southwest Airlines States They Will Return to Normal Operations by Friday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Here’s what you need to know. It’s the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in […] The post What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

How New Year’s is Celebrated Around the World

In the United States, we celebrate ringing in the New Year with a ball drop or in Nashville, a note drop, as we countdown to midnight. There’s often a toast of champagne or cocktail to accompany the countdown but are you curious how other countries celebrate? Taste of Home shared traditions shared around the world […] The post How New Year’s is Celebrated Around the World appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree

By Ashley Irwin Christmas is over. Some of us may already be thinking about taking down our Christmas decor, including the Christmas tree, while others may procrastinate as taking down all the decor can be time-consuming. While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates […] The post When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 2 -January 8, 2023. Wyatt Moran and Well Kept Tuesday, January 3, 7:30 pm DRKMTTR, 1111 Dickerson […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- January 2, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 26 to December 30, 2022. Cheatham County Source Ashland City Man Killed in Tuesday Night’s Head-On Collision on West End Avenue A 24-year-old Ashland City man died in Tuesday night’s head-on collision on West End Avenue. Read more. Southwest Airlines Releases Statement About Operational […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. photo by Michael Gomez Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags […] The post Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event

Nashville will ring in the New Year on December 31st at Bicentennial Park located at 600 James Robertson Parkway. This year marks the 14th New Year’s Eve event and sixth year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Mayor John Cooper and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will take the stage at Bicentennial Park at  6:15 p.m. Music Note: The red […] The post What to Know About the Nashville NYE Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now: For your Close to Home LIVE radar and LIVE traffic find your county here Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ […] The post WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 22 – January 4, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Ashland City Man Killed in Tuesday Night’s Head-On Collision on West End Avenue

From Metro Nashville Police A 24-year-old Ashland City man died in Tuesday night’s head-on collision on West End Avenue at 28th Avenue South when the westbound 2007 model Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving swerved into an eastbound travel lane and crashed into a 2016 Hyundai Elantra sedan. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip onto […] The post Ashland City Man Killed in Tuesday Night’s Head-On Collision on West End Avenue appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy