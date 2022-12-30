ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmwp5_0jyQSPmH00

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said.

Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles. As he approached the vehicle, the driver pulled a gun and shot him, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at an evening news conference.

A witness called 911 and residents tried to help Cordero until paramedics arrived but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A “massive manhunt" then began for the shooter and he was spotted in neighboring San Bernardino County, sparking a chase on freeways through both counties. A spike strip disabled two rear wheels but the truck kept going, the sheriff said.

TV news showed dozens of Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol cars chasing the truck.

On Interstate 15 in Norco, the truck finally became disabled, losing an axle, and crashed, Bianco said.

“At the conclusion of the pursuit, the suspect fired rounds at deputies" with a handgun and they shot back, killing him, Bianco said.

The suspect, William Shae McKay, 44, of San Bernardino County, had a long and violent criminal history stretching back to before 2000 that included kidnapping, robbery and multiple arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, including the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol dog, the sheriff said.

Cordero was a motorcycle officer assigned to Jurupa Valley, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles that contracts with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for policing services.

Cordero joined the 4,000-member strong department as a corrections deputy, worked in local jails, became a sworn deputy in 2018 and completed motor school to become a motorcycle deputy in September, Bianco said.

Cordero “learned from his mother the value of serving and helping others" and his goal at the department was always to become a motor deputy, Bianco said.

“He was naturally drawn to law enforcement and certainly embodied our motto of service above self," Bianco said. “He was a jokester around the station and all of our deputies considered him their little brother."

The sheriff said McKay had been convicted of a “third strike" offense last year that should have put him in state prison for 25 years to life but a San Bernardino County judge lowered his bail, allowing his release, and later released him following an arrest for failing to appear at his sentencing.

“He should have been immediately sentenced to 25 years to life," Bianco said. “We would not be here today if the judge had done her job." Bianco said.

Several hours after the shooting, dozens of motorcycle officers and patrol cars escorted a hearse transporting the deputy's flag-draped casket from the hospital to the county coroner's office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Driver fatally shot on Southland freeway

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – A driver was fatally shot on the evening of Dec. 31, according to authorities. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. about a hit and run on the southbound 215 freeway. CHP simultaneously received calls of shots fired from the same location. Upon...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Caught on Camera: Inmate attempts escape from LASD vehicle on 5 Freeway

Wild footage showed the moments that a man attempted to escape from the back of a law enforcement vehicle that was traveling down the 5 Freeway in Newhall on Saturday. The suspect, who was handcuffed in the back of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol car, allegedly blew out the back window of the vehicle as it drove down the 15 Freeway, just north of the SR-14 Freeway connector, and shimmied out onto the freeway before one of the two deputies grabbed him. Deputies said that the man broke the window using both is head and shoulder. The video shows the man...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy

JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

California Deputy Killed by Man With Violent Criminal Past Allowed Free: Sheriff

The suspect accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy dead in Southern California on Thursday had an “extensive violent past” and had committed a “third strike” offense last year, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed after he pulled over a truck in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at a news conference. Suspect William Shae McKay, 44, was later located and killed in a shootout with other deputies, Bianco added. The sheriff said McKay’s criminal record stretched back over two decades and included convictions for robbery, kidnapping, and the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol dog. Bianco also said that McKay had been convicted of a “third strike” offense in 2021 which should have seen him sentenced to 25 years to life, but a San Bernardino County judge lowered his bail and later allowed his release after an arrest for failing to attend his sentencing. “He should have been immediately sentenced to 25 years to life,” Bianco said. “We would not be here today if the judge had done her job.”Read it at ABC News
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
REDLANDS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests

December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSNB Local4

Amber Alert for California boy canceled

(Gray News) - Authorities in California canceled an Amber Alert Friday. Police had issued the alert Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed abducted. The California Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the subject had been located. No other details were available. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Twelve people are injured in multi-vehicle collision just south of Fontana

Twelve people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley, just south of Fontana, on Dec. 31, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The incident took place at 10 a.m. on Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, over the hill from Fontana past the Oak Quarry Golf Club. Five...
FONTANA, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
99K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy