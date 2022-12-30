Storm: Santa Cruz Mountain residents prep for mudslides, power outages and more

Across the Santa Cruz Mountains, message boards are warning drivers of wet and slippery roads as the current storm is expected to dump rain through Saturday. More wet weather is expected next week.

Thursday night brought drizzle to Boulder Creek where preparation for the incoming weather is well underway.

"All wood has been cut, covered with tarps. We are ready to heat the house entirely with wood. And if trees fall down and roads get stopped, we're planning on massive delays," resident Mike Skurko told ABC7 News. "It happens. Mudslides, trees down... it's living in Boulder Creek."

However, what some might consider an anticipated inconvenience can massively impact others.

"I'm getting gas for my generators," resident Jeremy Lincoln explained. "Just so I have electricity for every night."

Lincoln has lived in the mountains for eight years. He said experience has taught him any word of inclement weather means anything can happen.

"I gotta worry about landslides, mudslides, trees coming down," he said. "I've had to get a camping backpack, my gas can, climb over the slides, hitchhike to town, pile up my supplies, hike back in... every two to three days."

Thursday night marked the start of the storm, and already Lincoln said, "Right now it's just slightly rockslides on my side, but on the other side there's trees and everything else coming up."

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office posted to the agency's Facebook page , that while the risk of debris flow near the CZU burn scar is lower than in previous winters, there is still an elevated risk in certain areas affected by the fire.

Resident John Hamre made a special trip to stock up on propane and gas took take home.

"Then we got extra blankets and we tarped up some stuff that was outside," he said. "So, we're pretty much ready."

"Ready" is the goal for Santa Cruz Mountain residents who have already gone through so much.

"Every weekend could be a bad weekend with the rain, every weekend could be a bad weekend with the fires," Lincoln shared. "I live out there where the Bear Fire was and almost lost everything."

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to maintain weather awareness and prepare for potential power outages and longer travel times.