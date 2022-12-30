ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder Creek, CA

Storm: Santa Cruz Mountain residents prep for mudslides, power outages and more

By Amanda del Castillo via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

Across the Santa Cruz Mountains, message boards are warning drivers of wet and slippery roads as the current storm is expected to dump rain through Saturday. More wet weather is expected next week.

Thursday night brought drizzle to Boulder Creek where preparation for the incoming weather is well underway.

TIMELINE: Scattered showers before atmospheric river brings flood concerns Saturday

"All wood has been cut, covered with tarps. We are ready to heat the house entirely with wood. And if trees fall down and roads get stopped, we're planning on massive delays," resident Mike Skurko told ABC7 News. "It happens. Mudslides, trees down... it's living in Boulder Creek."

However, what some might consider an anticipated inconvenience can massively impact others.

"I'm getting gas for my generators," resident Jeremy Lincoln explained. "Just so I have electricity for every night."

Lincoln has lived in the mountains for eight years. He said experience has taught him any word of inclement weather means anything can happen.

RELATED: 14 days of rain: Here's when the Bay Area may see a dry day

"I gotta worry about landslides, mudslides, trees coming down," he said. "I've had to get a camping backpack, my gas can, climb over the slides, hitchhike to town, pile up my supplies, hike back in... every two to three days."

Thursday night marked the start of the storm, and already Lincoln said, "Right now it's just slightly rockslides on my side, but on the other side there's trees and everything else coming up."

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office posted to the agency's Facebook page , that while the risk of debris flow near the CZU burn scar is lower than in previous winters, there is still an elevated risk in certain areas affected by the fire.

Resident John Hamre made a special trip to stock up on propane and gas took take home.

VIDEO: Next threat looms: Map shows mudslide danger zones in Bay Area

Fire season isn't over yet, but another threat to California is looming on the horizon. The Bay Area could be hit with more catastrophe when the rainy season starts.

"Then we got extra blankets and we tarped up some stuff that was outside," he said. "So, we're pretty much ready."

"Ready" is the goal for Santa Cruz Mountain residents who have already gone through so much.

"Every weekend could be a bad weekend with the rain, every weekend could be a bad weekend with the fires," Lincoln shared. "I live out there where the Bear Fire was and almost lost everything."

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to maintain weather awareness and prepare for potential power outages and longer travel times.

Paradise Post

Photos: Bay Area storm flooding traps drivers, forces evacuations

An atmospheric river storm dumped more than seven inches of rain on some parts of the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday, sending creeks over their banks and causing flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers, damaged homes and businesses and forced some evacuations. Here are photos from around the...
Malek Sherif

Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.

(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Heavy weather tramples county

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Heavy rain and winds have led to numerous mud and rock slides, toppled trees and flooding around the county. Power and communication lines have also been torn to the ground with dozens of road closures being reported. The National Weather Service said heavy rain and strong winds...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Caltrans District 5 announced that all Northbound Lanes on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will be closing at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for debris removal from San Lorenzo River. According to CHP Santa Cruz, The closure will north of Highway 17 and just south of River Street. Caltrans said The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding

FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Rains prompt evacuation warnings

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Santa Cruz County officials on Saturday morning issued evacuation warnings for residents in the Felton Grove neighborhood (FEL–E008), and Paradise Park in Santa Cruz (CRZ–E081). The warnings came as heavy rain and wind overnight drenched the County, toppling trees and power lines and causing mudslides...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

