Duke (-17.5) vs. Florida State. After falling to Wake Forest on the road, the Blue Devils have had 11 days to get back on track and return prepared to handle Florida State at home. The sportsbooks have faith that the squad has made key adjustments, as the 17.5-point spread is in Duke's favor. But while the Dec. 20 matchup in Winston-Salem, N.C., also slated the Blue Devils as the favorite, the underdog Demon Deacons showed up big time to take their highest-ranked victory yet against then-No. 14 Duke and cover the spread. Though not much time has passed since the loss, expect a new ball game from the Blue Devils as freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead, who were both absent against Wake Forest due to non-COVID illness, return ready for battle against the Seminoles. When Whitehead and Lively, two of the top recruits in the 2022 class, are in the zone, their impact is loud. The two combine for an average 11.1 points per game, and both have had their fair share of imposing dunks this year. As they return to the court, the duo may look to help bring back the fire this team lacked against Wake Forest. If the Blue Devils have a New Year's resolution to be a top dog in the ACC and nationally, then getting a big lead and covering the spread against Florida State on New Year's Eve is the way to do it.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO