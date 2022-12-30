Read full article on original website
'A great week for us': Duke women's basketball's shifting role in ACC apparent in win against Louisville
The sports fan lives for the miracle storyline. Unfortunately for the sports fan, sometimes the greatest stories are those never told. Look, for instance, at Louisville, which stopped by Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals fell in a Final Four matchup against South Carolina last season, and an 11-5 record this season shows that its national dominance now wavers.
Balogun scores season-high as Duke women's basketball rings in new year with home win against Louisville
New year. Same Duke team. After a big win over No. 6 N.C. State on the road Thursday, the Blue Devils continued their winning ways Sunday by defeating Louisville 63-56. Duke forced 17 Cardinal turnovers and was led by senior wing Elizabeth Balogun, who scored a season-high 20 points. “This...
Young's double-double, Blakes' first start lead Duke men's basketball past Florida State at home to end 2022
The Blue Devils are wrapping up the year with a good taste in their mouths. No. 17 Duke defeated Florida State 86-67 in Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday to remain undefeated at home this season. The Blue Devils were led by graduate center Ryan Young, who marked a Duke career-high with 20 points. Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead also recorded a career-high with 16 points. Moreover, sophomore guard Jaylen Blakes continued his scoring excellence with 17 points in his first career start for Duke.
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Florida State
After another prolonged break for the holiday season, Duke took control before the break in its return to action Saturday against Florida State. At halftime in this last contest of 2022, the Blue Devils lead 42-25. A new starter. After a career-best game against Wake Forest, head coach Jon Scheyer...
Three points: Whitehead and Lively's likely returns will be crucial in Duke men's basketball's matchup against Florida State
For Duke men's basketball's 2022 finale, it welcomes Florida State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. Before the ACC matchup, the Blue Zone looks at what it will take for the Blue Devils to emerge victorious:. The stars are back. The Blue Devils are coming off a loss last week on the...
'We count on her': Taylor's big night the difference in Duke women's basketball's defeat of No. 6 N.C. State
With less than five minutes left to play, it seemed as though the Blue Devils’ chances of an upset were getting slimmer with each passing second. No. 6 N.C. State was encroaching on Duke’s lead as a layup and free throw from sophomore Aziaha James pulled the Wolfpack within six. Defense has been the Blue Devils’ signature all year, yet when the Blue Devils needed an offensive hero to put N.C. State in its place, they looked to the player who has come up big all year long: senior guard Celeste Taylor.
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball's New Year's Eve matinee against Florida State
After a week off for the holidays, No. 17 Duke is back in action. Following the Blue Devils’ 81-70 loss to Wake Forest, they will look to bounce back in another ACC contest against Florida State. Here are five things to know as the Blue Devils take on the Seminoles Saturday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Florida State
Duke (-17.5) vs. Florida State. After falling to Wake Forest on the road, the Blue Devils have had 11 days to get back on track and return prepared to handle Florida State at home. The sportsbooks have faith that the squad has made key adjustments, as the 17.5-point spread is in Duke's favor. But while the Dec. 20 matchup in Winston-Salem, N.C., also slated the Blue Devils as the favorite, the underdog Demon Deacons showed up big time to take their highest-ranked victory yet against then-No. 14 Duke and cover the spread. Though not much time has passed since the loss, expect a new ball game from the Blue Devils as freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead, who were both absent against Wake Forest due to non-COVID illness, return ready for battle against the Seminoles. When Whitehead and Lively, two of the top recruits in the 2022 class, are in the zone, their impact is loud. The two combine for an average 11.1 points per game, and both have had their fair share of imposing dunks this year. As they return to the court, the duo may look to help bring back the fire this team lacked against Wake Forest. If the Blue Devils have a New Year's resolution to be a top dog in the ACC and nationally, then getting a big lead and covering the spread against Florida State on New Year's Eve is the way to do it.
