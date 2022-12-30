ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER 12-30,2022 Warm and Rainy

By Clark Shelton
Rains are going to stick around until tomorrow early evening and your New Years Eve looks warm and dry right now. May hear a rumble of thunder here and there with this next front, but, no snow and nothing severe expected. We will watch for localized flooding.

Friday

Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 54. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

