Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Persian Cat Celebrates the Holidays Just Chilling Out in the Pool
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Minki is an absolutely gorgeous rescue Persian cat who belongs to TikTok account holder @TheZenKitty and Minki celebrated the holidays in the best way possible, especially considering how horrific the storms were over the last few weeks for most of the country. Minki didn't have to worry about the snow and cold, because they were living their best life relaxing in a pool, you know, like umm.. most cats do.
katzenworld.co.uk
Tips & Advice: Keeping Your Cat Safe During New Years Eve Fireworks
Since it’s almost time for what hails the biggest amount of fireworks in many countries we thought it would be good to once again point out our series of fireworks tips and advice!. General tips can be found here. Infographic on comforting your pet during fireworks and other loud...
Recycled Crafts
Happy New Year Cats Card
These kitty cats are counting down to the New Year with a big bash! Marine used products from Lawn fawn to create this amazing card. I love the black, grey and gold color combination, with touches of foiling and glitter cardstock to add shimmer and shine. Visit the Blue Marine...
Upworthy
Couple builds ‘cat church’ with heater for stray cat amid winters in a beautiful example of kindness
As many cities around the world struggle to deal with harsh winters, stray animals are left with no place to turn as they try to make it through the winter. They struggle to find food and heat during this time. There have always been kindhearted people who have gone out of their way to make space for stray animals. A Reddit user, roachy1979, recently shared the story of her parents building a home for a stray cat that wandered into their parents' yard past summer and stayed.
When does a kitten become a cat?
When does a kitten become a cat? Being able to answer this question will help you to provide the best possible care for your feline friend
pethelpful.com
Gigantic Pet Rabbit Is The Sweetest Cuddle Bunny Ever
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Get ready to add another animal to your "OH MY GOSH I WANT ONE!" list because TikTok account holder @Tatianadobos338 recently posted a video of their gigantic rabbit and yup, oh my gosh we want one. Some comments are suggesting that the type of rabbit is a Flemish Hare, and if so they can grow to be up to 22 pounds!
Cat behaviourist reveals what your feline's go-to spot reveals about them
Cat behaviourist Roger Tabor, from Essexm, told the BBC that felines drawn to busy spots are are in the minority - as they have evolved to be wary of people to ensure their safety.
pethelpful.com
Cat Mom Turns to TikTok for Help in Getting Her Cats to Accept Each Other
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @mizz_nala recently brought home a kitten named Nala. You’d think all was fine, but it turns out her two big cats were not a fan of the kitten. The older cats wouldn’t give Nala the time of day.
pethelpful.com
Sneaky Cat Has Funniest Way of Hitching a Ride in Parents' Car
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @Irispapyrus were just on their way to do one of the worst chores ever - washing and drying clothes at a laundromat- and their beautiful black cat decided there was no way mom and dad were doing that without them. So it did what any cat would do, which is hide in the laundry hamper and then make itself known to its parents when they were well on their way.
cat-world.com
Cat Pooping Bloody Mucus or Jelly: Top Causes & What to Do
A few times in practice, a client would call because their cat’s poop was slimy and had blood. Unless their kitty had other concerning signs like vomiting, diarrhea, depression, or anorexia, I let the owner know that we should schedule an exam, but it wasn’t an emergency situation.
katzenworld.co.uk
Would you Like to Publish a Cat Story? We Need You! ;)
Have you or your feline friend ever wanted to appear in the news? Now is your chance! We are looking for content for our 2021 editorial line-up. No story is too small or too big. And remember we cover everything cat-related from events and poetry to a day in the...
Man wins Christmas with cling-film wrap tree hack so it's ready for next year
Putting the Christmas decorations up is often something to look forward to. But one man who was looking to save himself time next year, came up with a hilarious trick while taking down his tree - although the internet is divided. Over on Twitter, the man explained he used the...
12tomatoes.com
Man Creates Folding Staircase To Save Space In Small House
Modern furniture has come a long way and you just never know what you are going to see in the average residence these days. Ideas that once seemed unattainable have now become commonplace and we are 100 percent here for it. JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects is a builder with some serious skills. We cannot get over how cool his latest creation is.
Olive, the Deaf Rescue Dog Who Knows Sign Language, Crowned Pet of the Year
Honors go to a heroic rescue pup, a blind and brilliant dog, a happy-go-lucky house cat and a husky mix with a heart of gold.
Can I train my cat like a dog? We ask an expert
This year a French study found that cats know when their owners are talking to them, adding to a growing body of evidence that cats might be more bonded to us than we think. So if cats rival dogs as man’s best friends, could we train them in the same way? I asked behaviourist Daniel Cummings from welfare charity Cats Protection.
pethelpful.com
Doodle's Precious Smile Is Enough to Make Anyone Fall in Love
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We are personally insulted on behalf of the adorable Golden Doodle that belongs to TikTok account holder @Westleythedood because the breeder tried to dissuade them from adopting their dog because it has a "creepy smile."
kidsactivitiesblog.com
This dog and seal look like they’ve been friends for LIFE! [Video]
Sometimes animals just get along. Like, never met before, just meet and suddenly…best friends. That’s exactly what happened when this seal wiggled up onto land and met this dog. I mean, it’s kind of cool because the seal almost looks like a water dog anyway. Or maybe...
10 things that made us smile this year
Here we are, friends, in the final stretch to the 2022 finish line. What a year it has been!Every week this year, we've shared a roundup of 10 things that made us smile, and you have told us time and time again that you love it. (Who wouldn't love a regular collection of joy all in one place?)To close out the year, we're doing this week's roundup a little differently. Millions of you follow us on Instagram, where we curate and share delightful, uplifting things we find around the interwebs. It's always fun to look back at the end of the year and see what resonated most with people, so we've gathered together our 10 most beloved Instagram posts of 2022 for your enjoyment.
Comments / 0