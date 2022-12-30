MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An overtime defeat on New Year’s Eve handed West Virginia its third loss of the season. Two trends that have hurt the Mountaineers at times this year did so once again in the six-point loss to Kansas State. Those trends are giving up a high number of points in the paint (48) on defense, and committing too many turnovers (20) on offense.

