Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOY
Game Preview: West Virginia looks for first Big 12 win this year at OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An overtime defeat on New Year’s Eve handed West Virginia its third loss of the season. Two trends that have hurt the Mountaineers at times this year did so once again in the six-point loss to Kansas State. Those trends are giving up a high number of points in the paint (48) on defense, and committing too many turnovers (20) on offense.
WBOY
Looking back at some of the biggest wins of Don Nehlen’s WVU head coaching career
The great Don Nehlen celebrates his 87th birthday Sunday. Nehlen controlled the sidelines at Milan Puskar Stadium for 21 seasons and took the Mountaineers to some of the highest peaks of success that the program has ever enjoyed. He coached 15 first-team All-Americans, won a school-record 149 games, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
WBOY
WVU hoops at Oklahoma State: Tip time, where to watch, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia suffered just its third loss of the season in an overtime thriller, Saturday, to begin Big 12 play. The Mountaineers have a quick turnaround, as WVU will take the court against Oklahoma State less than 48 hours after falling to Kansas State. Here’s everything...
WBOY
Mountaineers fall to Wildcats in overtime thriller
West Virginia ended its 2022 and started its Big 12 schedule on a rough note in Manhattan, Kansas. The 24th-ranked Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) fell in their conference opener to Kansas State (12-1, 1-0) on Saturday 82-76 in a hard-fought, oftentimes sloppy overtime thriller. Markquis Nowell logged his ninth career double-double in the win as he led the Wildcats over a faulty West Virginia offense.
WBOY
WVU hosts high-powered No. 20 OU to open Big 12 play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit embarks on her first tour through the Big 12 Conference on Saturday when her West Virginia Mountaineers host the 20th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers tip back off...
Fonda Bringing Authentic Mexican Cuisine to Evanston
The new restaurant will sit in the former home of The Stained Glass
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man arrested after fighting police
A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
Bank robbed on Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Thursday was on the scene of a bank robbery in Des Plaines.The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Des Plaines police.As of early Thursday evening, there was no description of the suspect.Further details were not immediately available.
Comments / 0