Effective: 2023-01-01 23:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities will likely remain near zero close to the immediate coast and near bays/sounds, including the bay-way across Mobile Bay. This will result in very hazardous driving conditions. Dense fog will eventually spread farther inland through the overnight hours.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO